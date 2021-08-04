Monkey chants and death threats 'should not go unpunished', says French star

The French Under-21 international scored his team's opening goal in a 2-0 at at Sparta Prague on Tuesday.

However, his strike was greeted immediately by an ugly chorus of monkey chants and abuse.

Referee Michael Oliver stopped the game while a message was broadcast on the public address system and posted on the Letna Stadium screen warning that any further racist abuse would lead to the game being halted.

"I celebrated my goal, the same way as usual, while monkey noises were thrown around me," Tchouameni wrote in English on his Instagram account.

"The hateful messages and the death threats I received won't get to my head. I won't let hate win this game.

"That being said, what happened yesterday shall not remain unpunished. And we know the drill. There will be a buzz for one or two days and then we will move on until the next one.

"Taking a stand against racism is easy. Taking actions is something else."

Tchouameni pleaded with UEFA to take tougher action against the racists, including consulting players who have been abused in the formulation of protocols.

"Also, why can we stop a game for five minutes to check if a player was offside by an inch and we can't do the same for the racist chants in the stadium?"

"I am Aurelien Tchouameni and I am proud of my roots. No one will take that from me."