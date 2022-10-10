PREMIER LEAGUE

More heartbreak for Klopp as Liverpool player ruled out till after the World Cup

Jidechi Chidiezie
Liverpool's next 10 fixtures before the break for the World Cup include games against Manchester City, Tottenham and Champions League clashes with Ajax and Napoli.

Luis Diaz with teammate Mohamed Salah
Luis Diaz with teammate Mohamed Salah

Liverpool has been dealt a massive blow after it was confirmed that winger Luis Diaz will have to be sidelined until after the FIFA World Cup, due to a knee injury he suffered in his side's 3-2 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

Diaz has so far, been one of the few bright spots for Jurgen Klopp's Reds in what can be classified as a terrible season for Liverpool.

In eight Premier League appearances for 10th-placed Liverpool, the Colombian has scored three goals and made two assists, as well as an additional one goal and an assist in three Champions League games for the Reds this season.

The 25-year-old winger left the Emirates Stadium in a knee brace after he had earlier limped off shortly before halftime, following a clash with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

Luis Diaz will be sidelined until after the World Cup due to the knee injury he suffered in the 3-2 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.
Luis Diaz will be sidelined until after the World Cup due to the knee injury he suffered in the 3-2 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday. Getty Images

Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra confirmed the news after a preliminary examination on Monday, adding that the Liverpool man faces around six weeks on the sidelines.

What this means for Liverpool is that they would have to play their next 10 remaining fixtures before the break for the World Cup without Diaz, including Manchester City and Tottenham and Champions League clashes against Rangers, Ajax and Napoli.

“Luis Diaz, it doesn’t look good,” said the Liverpool boss said post-match on Sunday.

He is expected to hold his pre-match press conference ahead of Rangers on Tuesday night and will no doubt, provide a further update.

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz
Liverpool forward Luis Diaz AFP

It is anticipated that a further examination will take place on Tuesday when the full extent and more details will be known.

Liverpool also awaiting news of the extent of Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s injury.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

