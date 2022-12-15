First of the last: Pain as Morocco exit the World Cup

Morocco bundled Portugal out of the tournament in the quarter-finals and Africa as a continent was rallying behind them to progress through to the final, of course after playing France.

One thing that the Moroccan players didn't know is that every first touch of the game that they made was going to result in unprecedented pain after 90 minutes in Qatar.

AFP

Morocco came close to scoring in the 10th minute when Azzedine Ounahi finessed past Raphael Varane but Hugo Lloris was on keen at the back.

Jawad El Yamiq tried to score from an overhead kick for Morocco also but he hit the post. Morocco showed determination throughout the whole match despite taking off Romain Saiss due to an injury.

Randal Kolo Muani killed Morocco's hopes of progressing to the next level after adding France's second goal just 44 seconds after coming on for Ousmane Dembele.

AFP

It was painful seeing Moroccan players sad after the full-time whistle since the results didn't favour them at all. They had done everything right but it was just not their day.