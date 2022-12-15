ADVERTISEMENT
QATAR 2022

First of the last: Pain as Morocco exit the World Cup

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

African giants Morocco are officially out of the World Cup tournament after a brave fight in the semi-finals

Morocco manager Walid Regragui and Romain Saiss appear dejected at the end of the FIFA World Cup Semi-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022.
Morocco manager Walid Regragui and Romain Saiss appear dejected at the end of the FIFA World Cup Semi-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022.

Hopes of Morocco representing Africa in the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament started to get soiled after France scored in the early minutes of the match through Theo Hernandez in the fifth minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Morocco bundled Portugal out of the tournament in the quarter-finals and Africa as a continent was rallying behind them to progress through to the final, of course after playing France.

One thing that the Moroccan players didn't know is that every first touch of the game that they made was going to result in unprecedented pain after 90 minutes in Qatar.

Romain Saiss of Morocco consoles Achraf Hakimi at the end of the match, France v Morocco on December 14, 2022.
Romain Saiss of Morocco consoles Achraf Hakimi at the end of the match, France v Morocco on December 14, 2022. AFP

READ: Pulse of the Day features Morocco's slaughter of the GOAT Ronaldo and Portugal to make history

Morocco came close to scoring in the 10th minute when Azzedine Ounahi finessed past Raphael Varane but Hugo Lloris was on keen at the back.

Jawad El Yamiq tried to score from an overhead kick for Morocco also but he hit the post. Morocco showed determination throughout the whole match despite taking off Romain Saiss due to an injury.

Randal Kolo Muani killed Morocco's hopes of progressing to the next level after adding France's second goal just 44 seconds after coming on for Ousmane Dembele.

Theo Hernandez of France on December 14, 2022.
Theo Hernandez of France on December 14, 2022. AFP

It was painful seeing Moroccan players sad after the full-time whistle since the results didn't favour them at all. They had done everything right but it was just not their day.

France will play against Argentina in the finals of the tournament on December 18, 2022. Morocco will face Croatia in the playoffs for the third and fourth positions respectively.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Sofyan Amrabat of Morocco during the game France vs Morocco, corresponding to the Semifinals of the FIFA World Cup on December 14, 2022.

    What French President Macron said to Morocco's Amrabat in the dressing room

  • Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal on December 13, 2022.

    Why Ronaldo is desperate after being spotted in Madrid

  • Morocco manager Walid Regragui and Romain Saiss appear dejected at the end of the FIFA World Cup Semi-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022.

    First of the last: Pain as Morocco exit the World Cup

Recommended articles

What French President Macron said to Morocco's Amrabat in the dressing room

What French President Macron said to Morocco's Amrabat in the dressing room

Why Ronaldo is desperate after being spotted in Madrid

Why Ronaldo is desperate after being spotted in Madrid

First of the last: Pain as Morocco exit the World Cup

First of the last: Pain as Morocco exit the World Cup

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium

QATAR 2022: Top 10 biggest Twitter moments so far at the FIFA World Cup

QATAR 2022: Top 10 biggest Twitter moments so far at the FIFA World Cup

Manchester United fans worried after Erik ten Hag's revelations about Jadon Sancho

Manchester United fans worried after Erik ten Hag's revelations about Jadon Sancho

GABRIEL JESUS: Arsenal star begins rehabilitation after successful surgery

GABRIEL JESUS: Arsenal star begins rehabilitation after successful surgery

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 sports athletes with the most lucrative endorsement deals of the year

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 sports athletes with the most lucrative endorsement deals of the year

BETTING: Five bettors tell us their favourite betting options

BETTING: Five bettors tell us their favourite betting options

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Juan Mata
WORLD CUP

How Chelsea jerseys have influenced World Cup winners since 2010

FIFPRO issues statement following reports that Iranian footballer faces execution amid protests in Iran

REPORT: Iranian footballer sentenced to death for supporting women's rights amid protests in Iran

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Karim Benzema.
TRENDING

Why Ronaldo could 'kick out' his agent and other stories making headlines in football today

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on November 13, 2022.
UPDATE

Manchester United fans worried after Erik ten Hag's revelations about Jadon Sancho

Top 10 sports athletes with the most lucrative endorsement deals of the year

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 sports athletes with the most lucrative endorsement deals of the year

John Njue Kibue, a Kenyan migrant worker was declared dead after a fall from the 8th floor of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium

Gabriel Jesus.

GABRIEL JESUS: Arsenal star begins rehabilitation after successful surgery

Top 10 social media moments from the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qatar

QATAR 2022: Top 10 biggest Twitter moments so far at the FIFA World Cup