Hopes of Morocco representing Africa in the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament started to get soiled after France scored in the early minutes of the match through Theo Hernandez in the fifth minute.
First of the last: Pain as Morocco exit the World Cup
African giants Morocco are officially out of the World Cup tournament after a brave fight in the semi-finals
Recommended articles
Morocco bundled Portugal out of the tournament in the quarter-finals and Africa as a continent was rallying behind them to progress through to the final, of course after playing France.
One thing that the Moroccan players didn't know is that every first touch of the game that they made was going to result in unprecedented pain after 90 minutes in Qatar.
READ: Pulse of the Day features Morocco's slaughter of the GOAT Ronaldo and Portugal to make history
Morocco came close to scoring in the 10th minute when Azzedine Ounahi finessed past Raphael Varane but Hugo Lloris was on keen at the back.
Jawad El Yamiq tried to score from an overhead kick for Morocco also but he hit the post. Morocco showed determination throughout the whole match despite taking off Romain Saiss due to an injury.
Randal Kolo Muani killed Morocco's hopes of progressing to the next level after adding France's second goal just 44 seconds after coming on for Ousmane Dembele.
It was painful seeing Moroccan players sad after the full-time whistle since the results didn't favour them at all. They had done everything right but it was just not their day.
France will play against Argentina in the finals of the tournament on December 18, 2022. Morocco will face Croatia in the playoffs for the third and fourth positions respectively.
More from category
-
What French President Macron said to Morocco's Amrabat in the dressing room
-
Why Ronaldo is desperate after being spotted in Madrid
-
First of the last: Pain as Morocco exit the World Cup