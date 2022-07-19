WAFCON 2022

Dream Over! Morocco's Lionesses beat gallant 9-woman Super Falcons

Izuchukwu Akawor
It was the VAR show in the second semi-final as Super Falcons received two red cards against Morocco.

Morocco ended Nigeria's dream for a 10th WAFCON title.
Morocco ended Nigeria's dream for a 10th WAFCON title.

Nigeria's dream to lift the Women's Africa Cup of Nations for the 10th time came to an end after Morocco defeated the Super Falcons 5-4 via penalty shootout.

Super Falcons held the host, Morocco, to a 1-1 draw after extra time playing most of the game with nine players following two second-half red cards.

Halimatu Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade were sent off in the second half for two malicious tackles.

Ayinde was the first to be sent off after the video assistant referee's intervention three minutes into the second half.

12 minutes after going down to ten women, the Falcons broke the deadlock through substitute Uchenna Kalu.

Uchenna Kalu's goal was just not enough for the Super Falcons.
Ajibade was involved again in the build-up after she delivered a wonderful cross from the right which Ifeoma Onumonu headed off the post.

Kanu reacted the quickest to poke home the rebound and put the Falcons ahead.

But the lead only lasted just four minutes before a poor error from goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie gifted the Atlas Lionesses the equaliser.

Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal
Things would go from bad to worse for Nigeria when the Falcons were reduced to nine (9) with 20 minutes to go.

Another VAR intervention will see Ajibade receive her marching orders as Nigeria played the final 20 minutes with nine women.

The defending champions did hold their own against the Moroccans, who expectedly dominated thereafter but couldn't find the winner as the game went into extra time.

Historic win for Morocco
There was nothing to separate both sides in the extra time, and the game would be decided on penalties.

All but Ifeoma Onumonu converted their spot kicks for the Super Falcons as Morocco converted theirs to seal a first-ever WAFCON final.

