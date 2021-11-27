RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Mueller says Lewandowski 'has to' win Ballon d'Or

Thomas Mueller says Bayern Munich team-mate Robert Lewandowski must be awarded the Ballon d'Or trophy when the winner is announced on Monday.

Lewandowski is hoping to win his first Ballon d'Or after taking FIFA's rival award for men's player of the year in 2020.

"'Lewy' has to win the thing on Monday when you see the way he is playing at the moment," Mueller said Saturday after a 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld which kept Bayern top of the Bundesliga.

"There is no one playing so consistently at the moment for club and country.

"There is no need to even talk about it."

Lewandowski has scored 30 goals this season -- 25 for Bayern in 20 games in all competitions and five in six matches for Poland.

In May, Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season, set in 1971/72.

Lewandowski netted 41 goals in 28 league appearances last season.

