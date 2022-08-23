WHAT'S BUZZIN

Mixed Reactions as Liverpool fans can't understand Naby Keita's injury woes amid exit claims

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool fans are divided on social media on what exactly is wrong with the Guinean international.

Social media reactions to Naby Keita's injury woes for Liverpool
Social media reactions to Naby Keita's injury woes for Liverpool

Liverpool have failed to win any of their opening Premier League fixtures so far this season.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw at Fulham in the opening game of the season, before being pegged back to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The FA Cup winners suffered a further setback with a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on Monday night.

Regardless, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has had to field out a slightly depleted squad so far this season with a number of absentees including Thiago, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip as well as others.

Thiago Alacantara came off injured in their 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday
Thiago Alacantara came off injured in their 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday Imago

Prior to Monday night's defeat, Naby Keita had faced a massive six weeks out injured.

With Thiago Alacantara's injury in Liverpool's opening game against Fulham, the Guinean international was urgently needed for Klopp's side, especially because game-time had been very crucial for him.

Liverpool star Naby Keita
Liverpool star Naby Keita Twitter

The 27-year-old midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and talks of a new contract have continued to stall.

Sky Germany’s transfer specialist Florian Plettenberg, claims that Keita is after regular first-team football.

To be fair, he doesn’t get that at Liverpool but Thiago’s absence had gifted him a golden opportunity to earn it.

Against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Keita would have had the chance to once again impress, having done so on the same ground last season.

Naby Keita featured for Liverpool in their FA Community Shield match against Manchester City
Naby Keita featured for Liverpool in their FA Community Shield match against Manchester City IMAGO / News Images

However, another injury struck, with an unrefined Harvey Elliott and a declined James Milner having to start in his place.

Keita's injury now unfortunately meant that he had lost out on a massive chance to shine in Thiago's absence.

For all of his talent, this setback now further cast doubts about his future with the club with reports of an exit already looming around the Merseyside club.

Following Naby Keita's absence in the defeat to Man United on Monday, Liverpool fans have been divided on the future of the midfielder at the club and what's next for the Guinean.

With some sections of supporters divided on whether or not an exit is best for the Guinean, others begging to differ - Here's what people are saying on social media:

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Eric Bailly is set to play Champions League football next season

    Eric Bailly set to dump Manchester United for Champions League football this season

  • Social media reactions to Naby Keita's injury woes for Liverpool

    Mixed Reactions as Liverpool fans can't understand Naby Keita's injury woes amid exit claims

  • Jurgen Klopp was extremely disappointed with Liverpool's loss on Monday night

    Jurgen Klopp makes damning submission following Liverpool defeat

Recommended articles

Eric Bailly set to dump Manchester United for Champions League football this season

Eric Bailly set to dump Manchester United for Champions League football this season

Mixed Reactions as Liverpool fans can't understand Naby Keita's injury woes amid exit claims

Mixed Reactions as Liverpool fans can't understand Naby Keita's injury woes amid exit claims

Jurgen Klopp makes damning submission following Liverpool defeat

Jurgen Klopp makes damning submission following Liverpool defeat

WATCH: Klopp 'strangles' Bruno Fernandes after Liverpool lose to Manchester United

WATCH: Klopp 'strangles' Bruno Fernandes after Liverpool lose to Manchester United

Ikpeba identifies Chelsea player to blame for Leeds United defeat

Ikpeba identifies Chelsea player to blame for Leeds United defeat

VIDEO: 'Happy Ten Hag' uses the f-word after Man United bags win over Liverpool

VIDEO: 'Happy Ten Hag' uses the f-word after Man United bags win over Liverpool

Trending

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had an intense but quick chat with Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes at full-time
PREMIER LEAGUE

WATCH: Klopp 'strangles' Bruno Fernandes after Liverpool lose to Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag
PREMIER LEAGUE

VIDEO: 'Happy Ten Hag' uses the f-word after Man United bags win over Liverpool

Chelsea started both Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly in the loss to Leeds United (IMAGO/News Images)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Ikpeba identifies Chelsea player to blame for Leeds United defeat

Kenya Men’s Sevens Head Coach Damian McGrath
SHUJAA

McGrath exudes confidence ahead of Los Angeles sevens

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli of Kenya runs in the men's 5000m final during the athletics on day nine of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 06, 2022 on the Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
ATHLETICS

New qualification system causes jitters across athletics

Jurgen Klopp was extremely disappointed with Liverpool's loss on Monday night
PREMIER LEAGUE

Jurgen Klopp makes damning submission following Liverpool defeat

Social media reactions to Naby Keita's injury woes for Liverpool
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Mixed Reactions as Liverpool fans can't understand Naby Keita's injury woes amid exit claims

Eric Bailly is set to play Champions League football next season
TRANSFERS

Eric Bailly set to dump Manchester United for Champions League football this season