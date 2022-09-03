WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Messi and Mbappe inspire PSG to win over Nantes

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Paris St Germain defeated the Coupe de France winners in Ligue 1 on Saturday night despite the Nantes fans' hostility towards Lionel Messi.

Social media reactions as PSG defeat Nantes 3-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday
Social media reactions as PSG defeat Nantes 3-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday

Paris St Germain continued from where they stopped in midweek by crushing Nantes 3-0 on Saturday night in Ligue 1.

Recommended articles

The defending champions exerted their dominance in the early stages of the game, constantly testing the host's defensive line.

The visitor's early dominance soon allowed them to be rewarded eventually after Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net in the 18th minute through an assist from Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG in the first half against Nantes
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG in the first half against Nantes Twitter

The hosts suffered a setback in the first half as their defender Fabio was shown a straight red by Referee Pierre Gaillouste in the 24th minute after a nasty tackle of PSG's midfield summer signing Vitinha, leaving Nantes reduced to 10 men.

Mbappe's goal summed up the opening period as Christophe Galtier's men headed into the break with a slender lead.

Nantes fans threw objects at Lionel Messi's in the game's opening corner in the first half
Nantes fans threw objects at Lionel Messi's in the game's opening corner in the first half Twitter

However, one of the biggest highlights came when the match was interrupted after some section of the home fans were seen throwing objects to the pitch intended to hit PSG's Lionel Messi who had been a torn in the flesh of the hosts all night.

Play resumed in the sceond half and the Parisians continued from where they left off in the first period with Lionel Messi once again combining with Kylian Mbappe in the 54th minute for the visitor's second goal - Messi bagging a brace of assists and Mbappe with a brace of goals on the night.

Messi and Mbappe combined twice for PSG in their win over Nantes
Messi and Mbappe combined twice for PSG in their win over Nantes Twitter

The visitors continued to take advantage of their superiority in numbers and strength and soon added a third in the 68th minute after second-half substitute Neymar saw his effort hit the post, with the former netting home the rebound.

Nantes could not find an answer to the visitors in the night as they were entirely outclassed all through the encounter.

It finished at the Stade de la Beaujoire with PSG running out with all three points as they continued their dominance at the top of the standings.

Following the result on Sunday night, here's what the fans are saying on social media:

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Social media reactions as PSG defeat Nantes 3-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday

    Reactions as Messi and Mbappe inspire PSG to win over Nantes

  • Social media reactions as Aston Villa hold Man City to thrilling draw on Saturday

    Reactions as Aston Villa halt Man City's winning spree

  • David Moyes was livid about the equaliser denied by VAR

    "It was a ridiculously bad decision" - David Moyes fumes as Mendy controversy costs West Ham against Chelsea

Recommended articles

Reactions as Messi and Mbappe inspire PSG to win over Nantes

Reactions as Messi and Mbappe inspire PSG to win over Nantes

Reactions as Aston Villa halt Man City's winning spree

Reactions as Aston Villa halt Man City's winning spree

It was a ridiculously bad decision - David Moyes fumes as Mendy controversy costs West Ham against Chelsea

"It was a ridiculously bad decision" - David Moyes fumes as Mendy controversy costs West Ham against Chelsea

Reactions as Tchouameni shines in Real Madrid's win over Betis at the Bernabeu

Reactions as Tchouameni shines in Real Madrid's win over Betis at the Bernabeu

'Boring to watch'- Reactions as Chelsea overcome West Ham at the Bridge

'Boring to watch'- Reactions as Chelsea overcome West Ham at the Bridge

Premier League Matchday Live updates

Premier League Matchday Live updates

Trending

Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea

When Cristiano Ronaldo last played in the Europa League, these 10 players were not alive

10 famous footballers who were not alive the last time Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Europa League

Premier League's summer 2022 completed transfer
TRANSFERS

From Arsenal to Wolves: All of Premier League's summer 2022 completed deals

Random facts from 2002, the year Cristiano Ronaldo last played in the Europa League

Last time Cristiano Ronaldo played Europa League, dollar was 109 naira, George Bush was US president

Weekend betting preview Bundesliga
BETTING

Bundesliga Weekend Preview: Tips, Predictions, Odds

Weekend betting preview Bundesliga
BETTING

La Liga Weekend Preview: Tips, Predictions, Odds

Josep Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell are the verge of a conviction for fraud by Neymar's 2013 transfer to Barcelona

Former Barcelona Presidents facing 8-year jail term over 'fraud' in Neymar transfer

English Championship offers opportunities for profitable betting
BETAMARKET

How to cashout from the English Championship this weekend