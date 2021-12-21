RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Napoli's Osimhen 'available' for Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Victor Osimhen targets Africa Cup of Nations

Victor Osimhen targets Africa Cup of Nations Creator: Tiziana FABI
Victor Osimhen targets Africa Cup of Nations Creator: Tiziana FABI

Victor Osimhen said Tuesday that he will be available to play for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations despite currently being out of action while recovering from a smashed cheekbone.

Recommended articles

Napoli forward Osimhen looked certain to miss out on the continental tournament, which is scheduled to kick off on January 9, after initially being ruled out for three months following surgery on face fractures suffered against Inter Milan in late November.

But the 22-year-old insisted he would be ready to travel to Cameroon with the Super Eagles.

"I will be available for AFCON unless if am not among the players picked to represent NIGERIA," Osimhen said on Twitter.

Osimhen is currently training for Napoli while wearing a protective facemask and waiting for the go-ahead to recommence playing earlier than expected.

He suffered the fractures following a clash of heads with Inter defender Milan Skriniar, and had titanium implants placed in his cheekbone and eye socket.

The Cup of Nations is gearing up for its start next month against a backdrop of persistent rumours that it could be called off or postponed after already having been delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week Europe's top clubs threatened to refuse to release their African players for the event due to concerns over the Covid-19 health protocol.

Many of Africa's leading players are based at clubs in Europe, with Napoli also having Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa on their books.

On Sunday night Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti described the Cup of Nations as an "invisible monster" that "makes your players vanish from the dressing room".

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Napoli's Osimhen 'available' for Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations

Napoli's Osimhen 'available' for Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations

Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak

Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak

Police arrest three Parisian fans for cup violence

Police arrest three Parisian fans for cup violence

Auction house extends Maradona sale after lack of bids

Auction house extends Maradona sale after lack of bids

FIFA seeks to woo member federations with big windfalls for biennial World Cups

FIFA seeks to woo member federations with big windfalls for biennial World Cups

Premier League to play on during Covid chaos

Premier League to play on during Covid chaos

FIFA promises new funds for member federations under biennial World Cup plan

FIFA promises new funds for member federations under biennial World Cup plan

Unfancied Trabzonspor take Turkish football by storm

Unfancied Trabzonspor take Turkish football by storm

Maloney appointed Hibs boss

Maloney appointed Hibs boss

Trending

Dutch police arrest 64 after Feyenoord-Ajax violence

Feyenoord supporters outside De Kuip before the match against Ajax Creator: -

Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets

This house and swimming pool in Buenos Aires which football superstar Diego Maradona bought for his parents in 1980 failed to sell at a virtual auction of his assets on December 19, 2021 Creator: JUAN MABROMATA

Lyon cup match in Paris abandoned after crowd trouble

Flares blaze in the stands as the French cup match between Paris FC and Lyon is halted by fleeing fans Creator: Bertrand GUAY

Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem

A tearful Sergio Aguero (L) with Barcelona president Joan Laporta at a press conference at the Camp Nou to announce his retirement from football on Wednesday Creator: Pau BARRENA