Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months

Levi has however denied the allegations according to Sky Sports and it will only be a matter of time before the truth comes out.

The PSG owners want to invest in a Premier League club and Tottenham could be their next destination after conquering League 1 through PSG.

Qatar Sports Investments is taking over football despite people thinking that the group would abandon football after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The QSI is in fact ready to expand its territory by partnering with other Europe elite clubs, and if not, they will purchase clubs if the need arises.

Manchester United is up for grabs and it is interesting that the QSI group has not talked about acquiring the Red Devils.

Spurs could use the opportunity to land more funds now that Levi is a member of the executive board where Al-Khelaifi is the president of the European Club Association.

At the moment, no club manager wants to go against the fans' wishes, especially after the European Super League saga that happened in 2021.

If the intention of the meeting was to see Spurs join the QSI, it could be a positive and negative gesture at the same time.