ADVERTISEMENT
UPDATE

Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has held talks over investing in a Premier League club

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has apologised for his role in the failed European Super League (ESL) project
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has apologised for his role in the failed European Super League (ESL) project

PSG's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was in London recently and rumours have emerged that he met Tottenham Hotspur's chairman Daniel Levi in a confidential meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Levi has however denied the allegations according to Sky Sports and it will only be a matter of time before the truth comes out.

The PSG owners want to invest in a Premier League club and Tottenham could be their next destination after conquering League 1 through PSG.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi appointed European Club Association chief
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi appointed European Club Association chief AFP

READ: 'Disturbed' Conte slams talk of rift with Spurs chairman Levy

Qatar Sports Investments is taking over football despite people thinking that the group would abandon football after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The QSI is in fact ready to expand its territory by partnering with other Europe elite clubs, and if not, they will purchase clubs if the need arises.

Manchester United is up for grabs and it is interesting that the QSI group has not talked about acquiring the Red Devils.

Spurs could use the opportunity to land more funds now that Levi is a member of the executive board where Al-Khelaifi is the president of the European Club Association.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur on December 26, 2022.
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur on December 26, 2022. AFP

At the moment, no club manager wants to go against the fans' wishes, especially after the European Super League saga that happened in 2021.

If the intention of the meeting was to see Spurs join the QSI, it could be a positive and negative gesture at the same time.

Tottenham will be able to land any player and manager if they team up with QSI. On the other hand, Spurs will bully other clubs for players since money will be there.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has apologised for his role in the failed European Super League (ESL) project

    Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months

  • Benzema and Zidane won several laurels for Real Madrid together

    Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

  • Bukayo Saka uses chest to score as Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt

    Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

Recommended articles

Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months

Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

CF Montreal again! - Was Wanyama snubbed by Europe's elite clubs?

CF Montreal again! - Was Wanyama snubbed by Europe's elite clubs?

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Cameroon international M'bami.

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Anthony Martial of Manchester United is substituted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on December 27, 2022.
TRANSFERS

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter looks on as his side slides to a 0-4 defeat, at the Etihad on January 8, 2023.
FA CUP

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Bukayo Saka uses chest to score as Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt
GUNNERS

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) plays the ball during the first half of the game against the Columbus Crew at Stade Saputo on September 9, 2022.
BIG VIC

CF Montreal again! - Was Wanyama snubbed by Europe's elite clubs?

Benzema and Zidane won several laurels for Real Madrid together

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has apologised for his role in the failed European Super League (ESL) project
UPDATE

Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months