UNL

Nations League: Giroud, Mbappe, KdB, Eriksen & other superstars on target

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

It was a goal-fest as the battle for places in the last four (4) of the Nations League continued across Europe on Thursday night.

UEFA Nations League superstars
UEFA Nations League superstars

An entertaining night of football in the UEFA Nations League saw European nations go head-to-head in crucial matches.

Recommended articles

A total of 30 goals were scored in ten matches, an average of three (3) per game, across Europe with the game begins Turkiye and Luxembourg providing the best entertainment following a six-goal thriller.

Some of the biggest countries led by World Champions, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Croatia all recorded important wins on the night.

But which of the superstars found the back of the net for their respective countries? Here are some of the stars who scored or inspired their nations.

It was a historic night in Paris as France registered a first win in five matches after overcoming a stubborn Austria 2-0 at the Stade de France.

Not to be outshone on the night, PSG forward, Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for France just before the hour mark.

History maker, Giroud.
History maker, Giroud. Pulse Nigeria

However, the night belonged to AC Milan striker, Olivier Giroud, who sealed the win with a second goal nine minutes later.

The goal was Giroud's 49th goal for France and sees him close in on top scorer, Thierry Henry, who leads the chart now by just two goals.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in France's 2-0 win
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in France's 2-0 win Getty Images

Giroud also made history as he became the oldest player to score in France's history at 35 years and 357 days old.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen continued to impress for club and country after another goal for Denmark.

Eriksen scored a stunning goal from 25 yards out at Stadion Maksmir but the excellent strike turned out to be just a consolation as Croatia ran away with a narrow win.

It was heartbreak for Eriksen despite scoring for Denmark.
It was heartbreak for Eriksen despite scoring for Denmark. Pulse Nigeria

Borna Sosa netted his first international goal on the occasion of his fifth cap to put Croatia 1-0 up in the second half.

Lovro Majer sealed the win with a second Croatia goal, just two minutes after Eriksen cancelled Sosa's opener to equalise for the Danes.

Croatia celebrates the winner.
Croatia celebrates the winner. Pulse Nigeria

The win was an important one for Croatia as it puts them top of Group 1 with 10 points, just a point above second-placed Denmark while France sits third on five (5) points.

The Manchester City playmaker remains the main man for the Belgian Red Devils after leading them to a 2-1 win over Wales.

De Bruyne scored one of the goals and assisted the other to inspire Belgium to a slim win at home.

Kevin de Bruyne and Michy were the stars for Belgium.
Kevin de Bruyne and Michy were the stars for Belgium. Pulse Nigeria

Chelsea forward, Michy Batshuayi also scored one and assisted the other for the Red Devils in the Group 4 encounter.

Holland is a step closer to booking a place in the semi-final of the Nations League after a convincing 2-0 win over Poland.

Louis van Gaal's men proved to be too good for the Robert Lewandowski-led side after a routine away win.

Manchester United target Gakpo.
Manchester United target Gakpo. Pulse Nigeria

Manchester United target and PSV star, Cody Gakpo and Ajax main man, Steve Bergwijn, were the heroes for the Dutch.

Meanwhile, the Nations League C match between Turkiye and Luxembourg proved to be the most exciting and entertaining of the night following a six-goal thriller.

Both nations could not be separated after a 3-3 draw in Istanbul.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • 3 friendlies involving African teams you should watch this international break

    3 friendlies involving African teams you should watch this international break

  • UEFA Nations League superstars

    Nations League: Giroud, Mbappe, KdB, Eriksen & other superstars on target

  • Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in France's 2-0 win

    Ralf Rangnick suffers third defeat in four games as Mbappe score in France's first win

Recommended articles

3 friendlies involving African teams you should watch this international break

3 friendlies involving African teams you should watch this international break

Nations League: Giroud, Mbappe, KdB, Eriksen & other superstars on target

Nations League: Giroud, Mbappe, KdB, Eriksen & other superstars on target

Ralf Rangnick suffers third defeat in four games as Mbappe score in France's first win

Ralf Rangnick suffers third defeat in four games as Mbappe score in France's first win

TikTok celebrates some iconic women from the WAFCON 2022

TikTok celebrates some iconic women from the WAFCON 2022

Sports betting goes mobile in Africa

Sports betting goes mobile in Africa

Man United boss EtH to battle Conte, O'Neil for PL manager of the month

Man United boss EtH to battle Conte, O'Neil for PL manager of the month

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo bags best scorer award at 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro

Cristiano Ronaldo bags best scorer award at 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro [Photos]

World Cup trophy
QATAR 2022

12 top players set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Hugo Lloris (L) and former Tottenham Hotspurs Coach Mauricio Pochettino.
TRENDING

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Cristiano Ronaldo made his national team debut in 2003 and has gone on to score 117 goals in 189 appearances

Ronaldo makes major announcement about Portugal future, retirement

Batshuayi fires at Antonio Conte for his struggles at Chelsea

“Conte was constantly contradicting himself" - Batshuayi blames coach for failure at Chelsea

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay
LA LIGA

Barcelona has NEVER owed me my salary - Memphis Depay

Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond are making their debut in EA Sports FIFA 23
GAMING

Goodnews for Ted Lasso lovers as EA Sports adds AFC Richmond to FIFA 23

Nike have unveiled the Lebron XX

Nike unveil the 20th LeBron James' signature sneaker collaboration