N'Dicka snatches late winner as resurgent Frankfurt beat Union

N'Dicka's late header gave Frankfurt their first home win of the season amid a return to form in recent weeks, after they missed several chances to win the game earlier on.

After a disappointing start under new coach Oliver Glasner, Frankfurt have now gone six games unbeaten in all competitions.

They have also made a habit of deciding games late on, having scored in injury time in five of their last six games.

"We never give up: that's one of our defining features at the moment," the Frankfurt coach told DAZN.

"We should have been two or three goals up at half time, but we kept fighting even after the equaliser," he added.

Victory lifted Frankfurt five points clear of the relegation zone, while Union missed another chance to break into the top four after conceding a late goal for the third time in a row away from home.

Frankfurt had an early goal ruled out for offside, but took a deserved lead through Djibril Sow on 22 minutes.

The Swiss midfielder pounced on a poorly defended corner and rifled the ball in with a brilliant half-volley.

The home side had several chances to double the lead before half-time as they continued to pile pressure on an unsettled Union backline.

Makoto Hasebe hit the bar with a header, while Filip Kostic, Rafael Borre and Kristijan Jakic all missed the target from close range.

They were made to rue the missed chances when Union equalised against the run of play on the hour mark.

After a clear foul on Taiwo Awoniyi in the Frankfurt box, Max Kruse slotted in his second league goal of the season from the penalty spot.