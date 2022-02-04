RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ndombele back to help Lyon's push for Europe after Spurs 'struggles'

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

PSG were knocked out of the French Cup by Nice

Tanguy Ndombele is hoping to kickstart his career back at Lyon Creator: Olivier CHASSIGNOLE
Tanguy Ndombele is hoping to kickstart his career back at Lyon Creator: Olivier CHASSIGNOLE

Tanguy Ndombele is set to make his second debut for Lyon this weekend after returning on loan following a frustrating spell at Tottenham, with the Ligue 1 club needing to replace the departed Bruno Guimaraes.

Recommended articles

Lyon visit Monaco on Saturday, hoping to kick on after beating rivals Marseille and enjoying a strong transfer deadline day.

Peter Bosz also added winger Romain Faivre to his side in a 15-million-euro ($17.1 million) move from Brest, spending some of the reported 40 million pounds ($54 million) Newcastle paid for Guimaraes.

But a lot of the focus will be on midfielder Ndombele as he looks to prove a point after being repeatedly left out at Tottenham by Antonio Conte.

Ndombele has spoken of his desire to be selected for France's 2022 World Cup squad and will also likely have to impress while on loan for Lyon to activate an option to buy of a reported 65 million euros.

"I'm happy to be here, I was struggling a bit at Tottenham," Ndombele said.

"It was the right time for me to do something else. I know it here, adapting will be easier. I hope to repay the trust shown in me.

"There were discussions with other clubs. Coming back was a risk but I'm willing to take it."

Lyon have missed out on Champions League qualification in each of the past two seasons and made a poor start to the current campaign.

But three successive wins have propelled them to within six points of third-placed Marseille, despite only sitting seventh in the table.

Ndombele says that he is fit and ready to play despite having not featured in a league game at all since December.

"I think I'm a better player today (than before he first left Lyon), I learned in England," Ndombele, who made 96 appearances in his first spell with the club, added.

"I can bring my experience to the younger players in the dressing room. I stayed in contact with (Moussa) Dembele, (Jason) Denayer, (Maxence) Caqueret.

"It's as if I'd never left... I'm ready, I don't have time to acclimatise."

Faivre could also make his debut against Monaco and will be looking to continue an excellent season in which he has already scored eight goals for Brest.

"I have ambitions and I set myself high goals," said the 23-year-old. "Qualifying for Europe matters to me. I'm ready to play. I'm available to the coach."

Runaway league leaders Paris Saint-Germain visit last season's champions Lille on Sunday, looking to extend their 11-point lead at the top of the table.

Mauricio Pochettino's men suffered a setback in midweek, exiting the French Cup with a penalty shootout loss to Nice in the last 16.

It will be that round of the Champions League that PSG already have one eye on, though, with Real Madrid set to visit the Parc des Princes later this month.

Kylian Mbappe was only used as a substitute in the cup and Neymar is still yet to reach full fitness after an ankle injury.

Elsewhere this weekend, struggling giants Saint-Etienne will hope that a busy transfer window can help provoke a change in fortunes.

The record 10-time French champions are rooted to the foot of the table and are four points from safety.

Saint-Etienne host Montpellier on Saturday, but will be without new signing Enzo Crivelli, with the striker -- who has not scored a goal since 2020 -- ruled out by a hamstring injury.

7: Saint-Etienne ended a seven-game losing streak in the league by beating Angers last month. They have since been knocked out of the French Cup by fourth-tier Bergerac.

8: Matches without defeat for Lyon, although the first five games in that run were draws.

Fixtures (1400 GMT unless stated)

Friday

Marseille v Angers (2000)

Saturday

Saint-Etienne v Montpellier (1600), Monaco v Lyon (2000)

Sunday

Lorient v Lens (1200), Nice v Clermont, Reims v Bordeaux, Strasbourg v Nantes, Troyes v Metz, Rennes v Brest (1600), Lille v Paris Saint-Germain (1945)

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ndombele back to help Lyon's push for Europe after Spurs 'struggles'

Ndombele back to help Lyon's push for Europe after Spurs 'struggles'

Milan giants face off with title dreams on the line

Milan giants face off with title dreams on the line

Lampard starts Everton reign as minnows Kidderminster aim to topple West Ham

Lampard starts Everton reign as minnows Kidderminster aim to topple West Ham

Old friends Nagelsmann and Tedesco reunited as Bayern host Leipzig

Old friends Nagelsmann and Tedesco reunited as Bayern host Leipzig

Real Madrid's double bid ends in shock loss to Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid's double bid ends in shock loss to Athletic Bilbao

Egypt suggest delaying AFCON final against Senegal by a day

Egypt suggest delaying AFCON final against Senegal by a day

Salah and Egypt beat Cameroon on penalties to reach Cup of Nations final

Salah and Egypt beat Cameroon on penalties to reach Cup of Nations final

USA women will bench some big names for February event

USA women will bench some big names for February event

Betis hammer Real Sociedad to make Copa del Rey semi-finals

Betis hammer Real Sociedad to make Copa del Rey semi-finals

Trending

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Rooney calls for 'sensible' ruling after struggling Derby draw

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Canada stun US to close in on World Cup berth

Canada's Cyle Larin celebrates after scoring the goal that handed his team a 1-0 win over the USA in World Cup qualifying on Sunday Creator: Vaughn Ridley

Man Utd's Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood Creator: Paul ELLIS