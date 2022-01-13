RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ndombele dropped because of 'club line': Conte

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele Creator: Ben STANSALL
Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele Creator: Ben STANSALL

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte admitted he followed the "club line" after dropping Tanguy Ndombele for Wednesday's League Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea.

Recommended articles

Ndombele was booed off by Tottenham fans when he was substituted during Sunday's FA Cup win over Morecambe.

The French midfielder appeared to deliberately take a slow walk off the pitch after he was hauled off by Conte following another lacklustre display.

Ndombele is Tottenham's £53 million ($72 million) record signing but the 25-year-old has failed to live up to his fee during difficult spell in north London.

Conte has said the decision was made in conjunction the club to leave him out for Chelsea's 1-0 win in the semi-final second leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"It was a technical decision, but I don't take the decision if I don't consult the club," Conte said. 

"There is the club line and I have to follow the club line."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Caged lion' Sanchez strikes late to sink Juve and win Super Cup

'Caged lion' Sanchez strikes late to sink Juve and win Super Cup

Ndombele dropped because of 'club line': Conte

Ndombele dropped because of 'club line': Conte

Klopp wants one-game League Cup semis in future

Klopp wants one-game League Cup semis in future

Bowen at the double as West Ham return to top four

Bowen at the double as West Ham return to top four

Chelsea 'play with fire' to reach League Cup final

Chelsea 'play with fire' to reach League Cup final

Chaos, controversy at Cup of Nations as Mali, Gambia and Ivory Coast all win

Chaos, controversy at Cup of Nations as Mali, Gambia and Ivory Coast all win

Real Madrid down Barcelona to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Real Madrid down Barcelona to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Cameroon's Aboubakar bucks trend as goal drought mars AFCON

Cameroon's Aboubakar bucks trend as goal drought mars AFCON

Gradel stunner gives Ivory Coast victory over Equatorial Guinea

Gradel stunner gives Ivory Coast victory over Equatorial Guinea

Trending

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

AFCON 2021: Ghana draws Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C

Security fears loom over Africa's football fiesta

Security forces deployed massively in Limbe last January when Cameroon hosted the African Nations Championship Creator: -

'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test positive for Covid-19

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore at Saturday's press conference Creator: Daniel Beloumou Olomo