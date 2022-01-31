RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ndombele rejoins Lyon on loan from Spurs

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Tanguy Ndombele (C) has joined Lyon on loan from Spurs

Tanguy Ndombele (C) has joined Lyon on loan from Spurs
Tanguy Ndombele (C) has joined Lyon on loan from Spurs Creator: Ben STANSALL

French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has joined Lyon on a six-months loan from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal with an option to purchase, the Ligue 1 side said on Monday.

Lyon sold Ndombele to Spurs for fee of 60 million Euros (£50 million)and reports suggest the Londoners would seek a similar amount for an eventual transfer.

"Olympique Lyonnais announces the arrival of the French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, until June 30, 2022, in the form of a loan with a fee of 1.42 million euros, accompanied by a purchase option," the French club said on Monday.

The 25-year-old had been in negotiations to join Paris Saint-Germain and has been open about his ambition to play the 2022 World Cup Finals in Qatar.

Ndombele played for Lyon between 2017-2019 before appearing in more than 90 games with Spurs, with whom he is under contract until 2025.

Lyon have had a busy transfer window notably selling Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle for around £40 million.

They also signed  a 23-year-old left-sided forward Romain Faivre from Brest for a fee of 15 million euros on Monday.

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

