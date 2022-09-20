Negative reactions as Mohamed Salah pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The world paid tribute to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the funeral ceremony on Monday, September 20, 2022.

While several top leaders arrived in Great Britain to bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah also took to social media to give his remarks about Queen Elizabeth II.

The Egyptian star posted a farewell message celebrating the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

The message by Salah said, "Today, the people of Great Britain and the world pay tribute and bid a final farewell to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, commemorating her legacy and unwavering service.

"My thoughts are with the Royal Family on this historic and emotional day."

The message by Salah sparked negative reactions on social media. There was serious disagreement in the comments which rose to the top of the trends.

Salah and Egyptians received heavy criticism from his compatriots for celebrating the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

The negative reactions by Salah also included his form for Liverpool this season after signing a huge contract extension.

The reactions to Salah's post also come with questions about his religion as a Muslim.

This is not the first time Salah would face harsh criticism on social media.

Salah faced heavy backlash after he celebrated Christmas Day with his family last year because of his religion.

