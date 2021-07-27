Netherlands' Malen joins Dortmund after Sancho departure

According to Kicker magazine, Dortmund have paid 30 million euros ($35.5 million) for the 22-year-old who made two assists in four matches for his country during Euro 2020.

"Borussia Dortmund are a top European club that are always fighting at the top of the Bundesliga and have high expectations in the Champions League," Malen told Dortmund's website.

"I can't wait to be on the pitch with my new teammates to be able to compete with the best. And of course, I'm looking forward to the fans and the stadium that everyone in Europe raves about," he added.

Earlier this month, England forward Sancho left the Westfalenstadion for Manchester United for a reported $100 million to make him the second-most expensive English player of all time behind new United team-mate Harry Maguire.