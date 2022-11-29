Qatar 2022

Qatar play for pride in final game Netherlands vs Qatar; Preview

Faruq Ibrahim
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

With nothing but pride to play for Qatar match-up against Netherlands in their final game at the World Cup

Qatar play for pride in final game Netherlands vs Qatar; Preview
Qatar play for pride in final game Netherlands vs Qatar; Preview

Recommended articles

Qatar are the first team to be knocked out of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, they picked up zero points from six on offer so far and would be going into the final game with only national pride as source of motivation.

Netherlands would also want to win the group, they are currently tied on points with Ecuador and would be best served beating Qatar convincingly to ensure their place as eventual group winners

This is the first competitive meeting between both countries, they play in different confederations and Qatar are playing in their first world cup, the chances of them meeting were very limited.

Qatar have lost both of their games in the World Cup so far, conceding five and scoring one, Netherlands their opponent won their first game against Senegal, and in failing to assert their dominance against Ecuador, they could only come out of it with a draw

Qatar world cup squad
Qatar world cup squad AFP

Depay gets progressively fitter as the competition advances, after two substitute appearances, the Dutch talisman might just be ready for his first start.

Memphis Depay back in action for Netherlands
Memphis Depay back in action for Netherlands AFP

Muhammed Muntari got Qatar’s first goal ever at a World Cup,coming off the bench to replace Hazzan Haydos, the Qaari jersey number nine could be rewarded for his historic goal with a start, and he would want to increase his tally.

The Dutch would have to establish total dominance against Qatar, and Frenkie De Jong is the chief Orchestrator for the orange, a puppet master type of performance should be expected from him.

“I hope this is no pressure at all, because I think you always have to identify the goal, the purpose for which you are here, and then you can work your way towards that purpose. If you don’t identify that purpose and say ‘the last 16 or the quarter-finals is enough’, that isn’t the right way to do things.” Van Gaal starts

Louis Van Gaal comments on winning the World Cup
Louis Van Gaal comments on winning the World Cup AFP

“I never said we’re going to become world champion, I said we can become it, that we have a chance, and the players have also become convinced of that.”

Depay is expected to return to the starting lineup for Netherlands.

Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Qatar have never won a game at the World Cup game, and a game against Netherlands who are the highest ranked team in the group is not where that is going to change. The Netherlands would beat them, and convincingly.

Faruq Ibrahim Faruq Ibrahim Faruq tells engaging football stories, studies patterns and predicts outcomes.

More from category

  • Kolo Toure on July 28, 2022.

    A win for Africa! Kolo Toure lands a managerial job in the Championship

  • Poland vs Argentina preview

    Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H

  • Cameroon came back from 3-1 down against Serbia to draw 3-3

    Greatest World Cup comebacks of all time

Recommended articles

A win for Africa! Kolo Toure lands a managerial job in the Championship

A win for Africa! Kolo Toure lands a managerial job in the Championship

Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H

Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H

Greatest World Cup comebacks of all time

Greatest World Cup comebacks of all time

Wigan goes Kolo, names former Arsenal & Ivorian defender as new boss

Wigan goes Kolo, names former Arsenal & Ivorian defender as new boss

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Ecuador vs Senegal

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Ecuador vs Senegal

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Netherlands vs Qatar

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Netherlands vs Qatar

Qatar play for pride in final game Netherlands vs Qatar; Preview

Qatar play for pride in final game Netherlands vs Qatar; Preview

The Mo-show off for Ghana's Black Stars & that Aboubakar wonder goal

The Mo-show off for Ghana's Black Stars & that Aboubakar wonder goal

Trending

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

Cristiano Ronaldo attempted to claim Bruno Fernandes' goal
QATAR 2022

Alternative match report: Free agent Ronaldo proves unemployment really does lead to stealing

2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs Uruguay live blog
QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Portugal vs Uruguay

2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs Switzerland live blog
QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Brazil vs Switzerland

Qatar 2022 state of play
QATAR 2022

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, Senegal need to qualify for second round?

From left: Granit Xhaka, Cody Gakpo nd Harry Kane.
TRENDING

What Granit Xhaka said to Gabriel Jesus and other stories making headlines in football today

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay
QATAR 2022

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope