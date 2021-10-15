RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Newcastle confirm Bruce will take charge against Spurs

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce Creator: Lindsey Parnaby
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce Creator: Lindsey Parnaby

Newcastle have confirmed Steve Bruce will take charge of his 1,000th match as a manager when Tottenham visit St James' Park on Sunday for the first game since the club's Saudi-led takeover.

Recommended articles

Bruce was reportedly set for the sack following last week's £305 million ($419 million) takeover of the Premier League strugglers.

The 60-year-old has been criticised by fans, with reports saying sections of his squad are unhappy with his methods.

But Bruce been granted a stay of execution after new Newcastle director Amanda Staveley announced on Friday there would be no immediate decision on his future.

"We have had an extremely busy week reviewing the business and getting to know people and it is imperative that we continue to be patient and considered in our approach," Staveley said in a statement.

"Change does not always happen overnight, it demands time and that we follow a carefully considered plan and strategy."

Staveley added: "We met Steve and the players on Monday and have given them the time and space this week to focus on preparing for what is a very important game on Sunday.

"Steve has been very professional in our dealings with him and he and his coaching team will take the team on Sunday."

Newcastle are just one place off the bottom of the table and without a win in their seven league games this season, a dismal record that has prompted many fans to jeer Bruce during matches.

It remains unlikely the former Manchester United defender will be in charge for much longer.

The Magpies have been linked with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre and Villarreal chief Unai Emery, formerly of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, among many others.

In asking Newcastle supporters to back Bruce and his team this weekend, Staveley hinted a managerial move was still on the agenda.

"If we make any changes going forward, Steve will be the first to know but, in the meantime, we wish him the best of luck in his 1,000th match as a manager and will be joining you in getting right behind the team," she said.

Bruce is due to address the media at a pre-match press conference later on Friday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Trending

Madrid court orders imprisonment of France footballer Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez (L) won the Nations League title with France on Sunday alongside his brother Theo (R) Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

World Cup berth completes 'almost perfect' year for Denmark

Kasper Hjulmand celebrates Denmark's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Creator: Liselotte Sabroe

Mount just getting started after Ballon d'Or nomination

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has been nominated in a 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or Creator: CARL RECINE

Germany, Netherlands edge closer to World Cup finals

Late show star: Thomas Mueller acknowledges the fans Creator: John MACDOUGALL