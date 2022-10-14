How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Newcastle United are currently 6th on the English Premier League table after starting their campaign on a high note under Eddie Howe.
A look into Newcastle United Football Club - owners, stadium, and more
Name: Newcastle United FC
Establishment: 1892
Nickname: The Magpies
Stadium: St. James' Park
Current club owners: Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media, PCP Capital Partners LLP
Current manager: Eddie Howe
Club captain: Jamaal Lascelles
Current club position: 6th
Newcastle have set their eyes on trophies after the Saudi takeover in 2021 which saw more than 15,000 fans celebrate their new owners outside St. James' Park.
Newcastle have a total of 16 trophies since they were established with their latest silverware coming in the 2016/17 campaign when they lifted the 2nd Tier trophy.
- 4 English Cups
- 6 FA Cups
- 1 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup
- 1 English Supercup
- 4 2nd Tier Cups
Newcastle are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup
Current Squad
- Karl Darlow
- Nick Pope
- Mark Gillespie
- Loris Karius
- Paul Dummett
- Fabian Schar
- Jamaal Lascelles
- Jamal Lewis
- Kieran Trippier
- Emil Krafth
- Dan Burn
- Javier Manquillo
- Sven Botman
- Matt Targett
- Jonjo Shelvey
- Matt Ritchie
- Ryan Fraser
- Jacob Murphy
- Miguel Almiron
- Joe Willock
- Sean Longstaff
- Bruno Guimaraes
- Elliott Anderson
- Joelinton
- Callum Wilson
- Allan Saint-Maximin
- Chris Wood
- Alexander Isak
Did you know?
- Back in 1892 at the beginning of Newcastle United, the players didn’t wear today’s famous black and white stripes. They used to wear red and white in the beginning.
- Newcastle United took part in the first-ever Football League match to be played under floodlights when they faced Portsmouth at Fratton Park in February 1956.
- During the early years of St James’ Park, there was a drop of 18 feet from the north to the south goal, while local butchers were still able to graze their animals on the pitch before being led to slaughter.
- From 1892 to 1929, Newcastle United’s team was selected by a committee, whose secretary had the same powers and role as a manager has today.
- Other than the seven teams who have been involved in every Premier League season, Newcastle United are the team to have played the most games in the top flight since its inaugural campaign.
