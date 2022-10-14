How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Name: Newcastle United FC

Establishment: 1892

Nickname: The Magpies

Stadium: St. James' Park

Current club owners: Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media, PCP Capital Partners LLP

Current manager: Eddie Howe

Club captain: Jamaal Lascelles

Current club position: 6th

Newcastle have set their eyes on trophies after the Saudi takeover in 2021 which saw more than 15,000 fans celebrate their new owners outside St. James' Park.

Newcastle have a total of 16 trophies since they were established with their latest silverware coming in the 2016/17 campaign when they lifted the 2nd Tier trophy.

4 English Cups 6 FA Cups 1 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup 1 English Supercup 4 2nd Tier Cups

Newcastle are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup

Current Squad

Karl Darlow Nick Pope Mark Gillespie Loris Karius Paul Dummett Fabian Schar Jamaal Lascelles Jamal Lewis Kieran Trippier Emil Krafth Dan Burn Javier Manquillo Sven Botman Matt Targett Jonjo Shelvey Matt Ritchie Ryan Fraser Jacob Murphy Miguel Almiron Joe Willock Sean Longstaff Bruno Guimaraes Elliott Anderson Joelinton Callum Wilson Allan Saint-Maximin Chris Wood Alexander Isak

Did you know?

Back in 1892 at the beginning of Newcastle United, the players didn’t wear today’s famous black and white stripes. They used to wear red and white in the beginning.

Newcastle United took part in the first-ever Football League match to be played under floodlights when they faced Portsmouth at Fratton Park in February 1956.

