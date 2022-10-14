NEWCASTLE UNITED

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

A look into Newcastle United Football Club - owners, stadium, and more

An aerial view of St. James' Park, home to Newcastle United
An aerial view of St. James' Park, home to Newcastle United

Newcastle United are currently 6th on the English Premier League table after starting their campaign on a high note under Eddie Howe.

Read Also

Name: Newcastle United FC

Establishment: 1892

Nickname: The Magpies

Stadium: St. James' Park

Current club owners: Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media, PCP Capital Partners LLP

Current manager: Eddie Howe

Club captain: Jamaal Lascelles

Current club position: 6th

Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles (6) arriving at the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England on October 8, 2022
Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles (6) arriving at the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England on October 8, 2022 AFP

READ: Howe defends Newcastle's Saudi trip despite 'sportswashing' fears

Newcastle have set their eyes on trophies after the Saudi takeover in 2021 which saw more than 15,000 fans celebrate their new owners outside St. James' Park.

Newcastle have a total of 16 trophies since they were established with their latest silverware coming in the 2016/17 campaign when they lifted the 2nd Tier trophy.

  1. 4 English Cups
  2. 6 FA Cups
  3. 1 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup
  4. 1 English Supercup
  5. 4 2nd Tier Cups

Newcastle are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup

Eddie Howe manager of Newcastle United celebrates after the full time whistle Newcastle United v Brentford on October 8, 2022.
Eddie Howe manager of Newcastle United celebrates after the full time whistle Newcastle United v Brentford on October 8, 2022. AFP
  1. Karl Darlow
  2. Nick Pope
  3. Mark Gillespie
  4. Loris Karius
  5. Paul Dummett
  6. Fabian Schar
  7. Jamaal Lascelles
  8. Jamal Lewis
  9. Kieran Trippier
  10. Emil Krafth
  11. Dan Burn
  12. Javier Manquillo
  13. Sven Botman
  14. Matt Targett
  15. Jonjo Shelvey
  16. Matt Ritchie
  17. Ryan Fraser
  18. Jacob Murphy
  19. Miguel Almiron
  20. Joe Willock
  21. Sean Longstaff
  22. Bruno Guimaraes
  23. Elliott Anderson
  24. Joelinton
  25. Callum Wilson
  26. Allan Saint-Maximin
  27. Chris Wood
  28. Alexander Isak
  • Back in 1892 at the beginning of Newcastle United, the players didn’t wear today’s famous black and white stripes. They used to wear red and white in the beginning.
  • Newcastle United took part in the first-ever Football League match to be played under floodlights when they faced Portsmouth at Fratton Park in February 1956.
Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United v Brentford on October 8, 2022.
Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United v Brentford on October 8, 2022. AFP
  • During the early years of St James’ Park, there was a drop of 18 feet from the north to the south goal, while local butchers were still able to graze their animals on the pitch before being led to slaughter.
  • From 1892 to 1929, Newcastle United’s team was selected by a committee, whose secretary had the same powers and role as a manager has today.
  • Other than the seven teams who have been involved in every Premier League season, Newcastle United are the team to have played the most games in the top flight since its inaugural campaign.

More from category

  • Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund with Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala during their Bundesliga match

    Chelsea eyeing €120m-rated Bundesliga star

  • An aerial view of St. James' Park, home to Newcastle United

    How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

  • Real Madrid and Barcelona could rekindle this heated encounter in Las Vegas El Clasico.

    PREVIEW: It's all about El Clasico as Barcelona, Real Madrid lock horns in LaLiga

Recommended articles

Chelsea eyeing €120m-rated Bundesliga star

Chelsea eyeing €120m-rated Bundesliga star

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

PREVIEW: It's all about El Clasico as Barcelona, Real Madrid lock horns in LaLiga

PREVIEW: It's all about El Clasico as Barcelona, Real Madrid lock horns in LaLiga

Check out this amazing Lionel Messi Art

Check out this amazing Lionel Messi Art

Barcelona to celebrate Drake against Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona to celebrate Drake against Real Madrid in El Clasico

Why PSG players are angry at Mbappe and other top trending football stories today

Why PSG players are angry at Mbappe and other top trending football stories today

Trending

From left: Victor Wanyama, Macdonald Mariga, Michael Olunga, and Ayub Timbe
LISTICLE

Top 10 richest Kenyan footballers by net worth

Barcelona fans blast Lionel Messi after Inter Milan draw
UCL

'Shameless man' - Barcelona fans blast Lionel Messi after draw with Inter Milan

No Bodo/Glimt call from Arsenal for Gabriel Jesus.
UCL

Why Arsenal refused to call Gabriel Jesus for the crucial UEL trip to Bodo

Aubameyang models new Chelsea 3rd jersey [Photos]
STYLE

Aubameyang models new Chelsea 3rd jersey [Photos]

Mourinho blasts Tammy Abraham as AS Roma held by Real Betis
UEL

'They went out with red ears' - Mourinho blasts Tammy Abraham as AS Roma held by Real Betis

Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal
UEL

'Arsenal form go last or e go cast' - Reactions trail Gunners 11th Europa unbeaten run

Manchester United's Scott McTominay (right) celebrates with Marcus Rashford after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League group E match at Old Trafford on October 13, 2022.
UEL

'All hail McTominay'- Reactions after McTominay saved United from embarrassment

Pulse Sports features an incredible fan art of Lionel Messi by a popular 20-year-old female artist
FANDOM VIRAL

Check out this amazing Lionel Messi Art