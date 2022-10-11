Video: Brazilian superstar Neymar 'ready' to dance against Benfica in the UCL

The Ligue 1 champions host Portuguese giant Benfica in a top-of-the-table clash at the Parc des Princes.

The clash between these two is for the top of the table in Group H, with the French side currently leading thanks to their superior goal difference.

Ahead of the second leg of their group game, Neymar took to his social media account to react to the encounter.

He posted a video of himself dancing in training with the caption 'ready'.

PSG looking to subdue stubborn Benfica

Both clubs go into the game tonight level on points after the entertaining 1-1 draw in the first leg in Lisbon last week.

Lionel Messi netted a delicious goal in that game but it was not enough to earn more than a point.

His partners in crime, who were expertly caged, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, who seems in a good mood already, will be looking to help the Ligue 1 champions finally subdue the Portuguese.

Benfica remains a thorn in the flesh of the Paris giant after the draw last time out extended their unbeaten run against PSG to three matches.

