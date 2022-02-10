RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Neymar back in training but unfit to face Rennes

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Reunited: Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in training ahead of the Rennes game

Reunited: Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in training ahead of the Rennes game Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Reunited: Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in training ahead of the Rennes game Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Neymar will not be fit for Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 match on Friday against Rennes, four days before a  Champions League last-16 first leg clash with Real Madrid, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Thursday. 

Recommended articles

"He will not be in the squad for Rennes." said Pochettino adding the player was back training with the first team squad.

The Brazilian sprained his left ankle in late November.

The club said in a statement Neymar took part in a 15-minute session at training Thursday morning. 

"His progress is very good," said Pochettino  

Since his arrival in 2017, Neymar has missed five of his team's eight Champions League last 16 appearances due to various injuries, including the double-header against Barcelona last season.

"All the great players want to play the big games. He has the experience and maturity to manage himself, and channel his energy, to arrive in the best conditions when he can play," said Pochettino.

Pochettino said that recovery from injury was not a "mathematical formula".

PSG will also be without former Real Madrid defensive great but increasingly injury-prone Sergio Ramos for Friday's match. 

Pochettino said Georginio Wijnaldum, Angel Di Maria and  Leandro Paredes, who have all been struggling with injuries, were available to faces Rennes.

Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gana Gueye, who helped guide Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations title will not be available. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

West Ham's Antonio asks whether Zouma cat abuse is worse than racism

West Ham's Antonio asks whether Zouma cat abuse is worse than racism

Neymar back in training but unfit to face Rennes

Neymar back in training but unfit to face Rennes

Infantino says World Cup will be health 'benchmark' for global sporting events

Infantino says World Cup will be health 'benchmark' for global sporting events

Eriksen's heart scare energises Denmark's 'heart runners'

Eriksen's heart scare energises Denmark's 'heart runners'

West Ham fine Zouma for abusing cat, clothing sponsor cuts ties

West Ham fine Zouma for abusing cat, clothing sponsor cuts ties

MLS bans Portland's Polo after domestic violence claims

MLS bans Portland's Polo after domestic violence claims

Klopp hails 'strongest squad' in his Liverpool reign

Klopp hails 'strongest squad' in his Liverpool reign

Celtic survive Aberdeen scare to stay on top

Celtic survive Aberdeen scare to stay on top

Man City cruise past Brentford to stretch lead to 12 points

Man City cruise past Brentford to stretch lead to 12 points

Trending

Martial misfires and Rakitic misses penalty as Sevilla held by Osasuna

Sevilla react to drawing 0-0 with Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday. Creator: ANDER GILLENEA

Barca go fourth after beating Atletico, Real Madrid sneak past Granada

Jordi Alba (2ndL) and Dani Alves were both on the scoresheet for Barcelona Creator: LLUIS GENE

Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Cup of Nations win

Senegal celebrate with the trophy after winning their first Africa Cup of Nations title Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Lampard brushes off criticism of Dele Alli over Everton unveiling

New signings Dele Alli (left) and Donny van de Beek are introduced to Everton fans Creator: Lindsey Parnaby