'Talkative' - Neymar fires back at comments from ex-PSG teammate

Izuchukwu Akawor
Neymar has been in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain in pre-season ahead of the French Super Cup on Sunday.

Neymar The Wizard
Brazilian international Neymar has responded to comments made by his former clubmate at Paris Saint-Germain Thomas Meunier.

The former PSG defender claimed in an interview that the Brazilian playmaker has 'lost his magic' since he moved to France.

PSG star, Neymar has had a fine pre-season.
Meunier admitted that he is a big admirer of the Brazilian star when he first joined the Ligue 1 giant back in 2017. But believes Neymar is not who he used to be anymore.

"I have to admit that I was a big fan of Neymar when he was still at Barcelona," Meunier told the Kicker. "In Paris, however, he lost his magic from my point of view."

Neymar in a warm embrace with Lionel Messi.
"The comeback is all about him," he added. "If I was 10, I would have had his poster in my room."

Meunier has since joined Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund after spending three years with Neymar at Parc des Prince.

In a swift reaction, Neymar has responded to his former teammate, calling him a 'talkative; while adding a laughing emoji to show he may not have taken Meunier's comments seriously.

"Too talkative this boy," the Brazilian stated as translated by Canal supporters via Vocesabiafutebol.

Thomas Meunier left PSG for Borussia Dortmund in 2020.
Meanwhile, Neymar seems ready for the new season under new manager Christophe Galtier after a fine scoring form in the pre-season.

Neymar netted two goals as PSG defeated Japanese club Gamba Osaka 6-2 on Monday. he featured for 72 minutes.

Up next for Neymar is a date with Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon, and his club, Nantes in the Ligue 1 curtain raiser, Trophée des Champions at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Izuchukwu Akawor

