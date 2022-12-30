ADVERTISEMENT
3 lucky Brazilian players that were mentored by Pele

Fabian Simiyu
Pele is the late Brazilian legend who scored a maximum of 77 goals in 92 appearances for the Samba Boys

Pele (left) and Rodrygo of Real Madrid [Instagram]
Pele succumbed to cancer on December 29, 2022, in Brazil and he will be remembered as one of the greatest of all time as far as football is concerned.

The Brazilian legend loved football so much no wonder he won three World Cup trophies in a row making him the only player to do so in the history of football.

Many footballers usually look up to him but there are three Brazilian players that got to sit with the legend and have a chat that impacted their careers positively thereafter.

Neymar Jr and Pele are joint all-time Brazil top goal scorers with 77 goals. Neymar grew up looking up to Pele and no wonder he might break the legend's record one day.

Pele once shared a photo that he took with Neymar and he couldn't hide his joy as he complimented the youngster and wished him luck in his career.

Pele (left) and Neymar Jr
READ: Reactions as Pele rests at 82

"Every time I see this boy he smiles. Impossible not to smile back. It's contagious. I, like all Brazilians, am always happy when I see him play ball.

"Today he took another step toward my record of goals for the National Team. And I'm rooting for him to get there, with the same joy I have since I first saw him play," posted Pele.

Real Madrid's youngster Rodrygo is among the lucky youngsters who got to interact with Pele on many occasions before his demise.

Rodrygo lifted the Champions League at the age of 20 years, thanks to Pele who motivated him throughout the tournament.

Pele (left) and Rodrygo [Instagram]
Rodrygo is currently 21 years old and memories of Pele talking to him will linger in his mind forever especially when he puts on the Brazilian jersey.

Real Madrid's Vinicius is another player that Pele adored no wonder he supported him whenever Vini was in need.

For instance, Vinicius was criticised heavily by Atletico Madrid for dancing and Pele took to his Instagram page to stand with the youngster.

"Football is joy. It's a dance. It's more than that It's a real party. Although, unfortunately, racism still exists, we won't let that stop us from smiling.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil celebrates after scoring during the FIFA World Cup round 16 soccer match between Brazil and South Korea at 974 Stadium on December 5, 2022.
"And we will continue to fight racism every day in this way: fighting for our right to be happy and respected," posted Pele.

Pele loves music which means that he definitely loves dancing. The late legend has various clips of himself playing guitar for audiences.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
