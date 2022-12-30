3 lucky Brazilian players that were mentored by Pele

The Brazilian legend loved football so much no wonder he won three World Cup trophies in a row making him the only player to do so in the history of football.

Many footballers usually look up to him but there are three Brazilian players that got to sit with the legend and have a chat that impacted their careers positively thereafter.

Neymar Jr

Neymar Jr and Pele are joint all-time Brazil top goal scorers with 77 goals. Neymar grew up looking up to Pele and no wonder he might break the legend's record one day.

Pele once shared a photo that he took with Neymar and he couldn't hide his joy as he complimented the youngster and wished him luck in his career.

"Every time I see this boy he smiles. Impossible not to smile back. It's contagious. I, like all Brazilians, am always happy when I see him play ball.

"Today he took another step toward my record of goals for the National Team. And I'm rooting for him to get there, with the same joy I have since I first saw him play," posted Pele.

Rodrygo Silva de Goes

Real Madrid's youngster Rodrygo is among the lucky youngsters who got to interact with Pele on many occasions before his demise.

Rodrygo lifted the Champions League at the age of 20 years, thanks to Pele who motivated him throughout the tournament.

Rodrygo is currently 21 years old and memories of Pele talking to him will linger in his mind forever especially when he puts on the Brazilian jersey.

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid's Vinicius is another player that Pele adored no wonder he supported him whenever Vini was in need.

For instance, Vinicius was criticised heavily by Atletico Madrid for dancing and Pele took to his Instagram page to stand with the youngster.

"Football is joy. It's a dance. It's more than that It's a real party. Although, unfortunately, racism still exists, we won't let that stop us from smiling.

"And we will continue to fight racism every day in this way: fighting for our right to be happy and respected," posted Pele.