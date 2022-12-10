The King who never wore the crown

To cut the long story short, the PSG star will have to wait for another four years if he is to realize his dream together with the Brazil national team.

Croatia did the unthinkable by sending Brazil home after winning against the Samba Boys in the post-match penalties. This is after Rodrygo and Marquinhos of Real Madrid and PSG failed to score from the spot respectively.

AFP

Neymar couldn't believe that their journey came to a sudden end! Players in the yellow shirts were seen lying on the field crying after learning that they were not proceeding in the tournament.

All eyes were on Neymar who was a goal away from equaling Pele's record of being Brazil's all-time top goal scorer. He did during the extra time but that was not enough since Croatia fought back and scored through Bruno Petkovic

AFP

Most people had vouched for Brazil to lift the trophy but it just didn't go their way. In fact, Tite who was the Brazil coach parted ways with the national squad moments after their exit from the tournament.

Who will replace him? Will Neymar have the opportunity of lifting the World Cup trophy one day? The player has won many trophies but he is just missing the golden piece to complete his puzzle.