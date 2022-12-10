ADVERTISEMENT
NEYMAR

The King who never wore the crown

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Brazil has been bundled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup thus stretching Neymar's wait to clinch the golden trophy

Neymar (front) cries after Brazil lost to Croatia on penalties in a World Cup quarterfinal football match at Education City Stadium on December 9, 2022.
Neymar (front) cries after Brazil lost to Croatia on penalties in a World Cup quarterfinal football match at Education City Stadium on December 9, 2022.

Neymar Junior of Brazil has definitely won major trophies in his life and he was waiting to end Brazil's long wait of lifting the World Cup by winning this year's finals.

To cut the long story short, the PSG star will have to wait for another four years if he is to realize his dream together with the Brazil national team.

Croatia did the unthinkable by sending Brazil home after winning against the Samba Boys in the post-match penalties. This is after Rodrygo and Marquinhos of Real Madrid and PSG failed to score from the spot respectively.

Qatar Neymar sits on the pitch after Brazil lost to Croatia on penalties in a World Cup quarter final football match at Education City Stadium on December 9, 2022.
Qatar Neymar sits on the pitch after Brazil lost to Croatia on penalties in a World Cup quarter final football match at Education City Stadium on December 9, 2022. AFP

READ: Brazil begin World Cup title charge with a difficult game against Serbia

Neymar couldn't believe that their journey came to a sudden end! Players in the yellow shirts were seen lying on the field crying after learning that they were not proceeding in the tournament.

All eyes were on Neymar who was a goal away from equaling Pele's record of being Brazil's all-time top goal scorer. He did during the extra time but that was not enough since Croatia fought back and scored through Bruno Petkovic

Neymar (front) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal in the first half of extra time in a World Cup quarterfinal football match against Croatia at Education City Stadium on December 9, 2022.
Neymar (front) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal in the first half of extra time in a World Cup quarterfinal football match against Croatia at Education City Stadium on December 9, 2022. AFP

Most people had vouched for Brazil to lift the trophy but it just didn't go their way. In fact, Tite who was the Brazil coach parted ways with the national squad moments after their exit from the tournament.

Who will replace him? Will Neymar have the opportunity of lifting the World Cup trophy one day? The player has won many trophies but he is just missing the golden piece to complete his puzzle.

Neymar can be compared to a king who has all the powers but lacks the precious crown to symbolize his significance in the community.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
