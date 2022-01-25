RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Neymar Netflix series preview attracts streaming legions

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Neymar, a controversial figure on and off the field, is equally loved and hated by soccer fans

A preview of a new documentary series on soccer star Neymar drew on the streaming platform Twitch in Brazil Creator: Paul ELLIS
A preview of a new documentary series on soccer star Neymar drew on the streaming platform Twitch in Brazil Creator: Paul ELLIS

A live preview for a Netflix documentary on Brazilian soccer star Neymar attracted more than 500,000 streaming views on Monday night in the South American nation. 

Recommended articles

The first episode of the highly anticipated three-part series "Neymar: The Perfect Chaos" was broadcast on streaming service Twitch in Brazil and drew 530,000 simultaneous viewers ahead of its official premiere on Tuesday. 

The documentary takes a deep dive into the Brazilian number 10's personal life, moving from his childhood in Sao Paulo to his rise at Brazilian club Santos and eventual superstardom at European clubs Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. 

Neymar, 29, has proven a highly controversial figure both on and off the field.

In May, Nike said it had ended its lucrative sponsorship deal with the player over an employee's claim he tried to force himself on her, and his failure to cooperate with its investigation. Neymar has denied the accusations. 

His image as an eternal spoiled child was reinforced by reports he organized a huge year-end party in Brazil at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The series chronicles criticism of the Brazilian forward, with Neymar at one point saying: "I am much more criticized than I deserved and sometimes it's difficult." 

"I trust me, and that's enough," he adds.

The series also depicts his relationship with his 10-year-old son Davi, and his father, from whom he inherited his name. 

In an excerpt from the series, Neymar's father assures watchers that his son has "seven or eight" years left in his career. 

Neymar's current teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe also appear on screen, as do other soccer stars such as Thiago Silva, Dani Alves and England's David Beckham.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Major football stadium tragedies

Major football stadium tragedies

Neymar Netflix series preview attracts streaming legions

Neymar Netflix series preview attracts streaming legions

Eight dead in Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon stadium crush

Eight dead in Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon stadium crush

Omanyala announces multi-million deal with Adidas

Omanyala announces multi-million deal with Adidas

'Half a dozen dead' in Cup of Nations stadium crush: Cameroon state media

'Half a dozen dead' in Cup of Nations stadium crush: Cameroon state media

Cameroon into AFCON quarters despite Comoros heroics, Gambia win

Cameroon into AFCON quarters despite Comoros heroics, Gambia win

AFCON hosts Cameroon labour to beat Comoros side deprived of goalkeeper

AFCON hosts Cameroon labour to beat Comoros side deprived of goalkeeper

Musa Barrow takes lowly Gambia to AFCON quarter-finals

Musa Barrow takes lowly Gambia to AFCON quarter-finals

Balotelli gets Italy recall ahead of World Cup play-offs

Balotelli gets Italy recall ahead of World Cup play-offs

Trending

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

The happy world of Aribo with Nigeria at the Cup of Nations

Joe Aribo (R) with Nigeria teammate Taiwo Awoniyi before the Super Eagles' Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan Creator: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO

Abraham puts Roma in Italian Cup quarters after Lecce scare

British forward Tammy Abraham (R) scored and set up another to put Roma into the Italian Cup quarter-finals. Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Balotelli gets Italy recall ahead of World Cup play-offs

Mario Balotelli last played for Italy three years ago. Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO