Neymar equals Messi's total league goals for last season in just 4 games as PSG draws 1-1 at home to Monaco

The home team had to battle back from behind after falling to a 20th-minute Monaco goal by Kevin Volland and they did thanks to Neymar's penalty in the second half.

Christophe Galtier's men had scored 17 goals in their first three Ligue 1 games this season and many expected them to blow by Monaco but they could only score once.

Neymar to the rescue

Neymar looked the most likely of PSG's famous front three to score as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi had poor performances by their high standards.

The Brazilian winger won a penalty after he was tripped in the box by Guillermo Maripan and he stepped up confidently to convert and draw the Parisiens level.

The goal holds importance in the sense that it saved PSG from defeat late in a game they could have lost, it was also his sixth goal of the season.

With 6 goals in four French Ligue 1 games, Neymar has started the season like a house on fire and as such equalled Messi's total league goal haul from last season as the Argentine only managed 6 goals in the 2021/22 season.

PSG 1-1 Monaco

Monaco frustrated PSG early on with a high press which prevented the defending champions from feeding their incredibly gifted front three.

Aleksandr Golovin slipped through Kevin Volland, who held off the challenges of Presnel Kimpembe before slotting a perfect finish beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 20th minute to give Monaco the lead.

PSG pushed for the equaliser and almost got it when Lionel Messi hit the post from outside the box and the ball fell to Kylian Mbappé on the rebound and with the goal at his mercy, the Frenchman somehow hit the woodwork as well.