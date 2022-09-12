Ngolo Kante poised for Chelsea exit after rejecting new deal

Kante has entered the final season of his current deal at Stamford Bridge which runs out in June 2023 and the 31-year-old Frenchman is keen on renewal but on his own terms.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea's former owners had proposed a three-year extension with the option of a fourth.

But talks over a new deal were put on hold as the club following the takeover by the Todd Boehly-led consortium before a new verbal offer was made last month.

However, there have also been serious concerns surrounding his injury record, but the Londoners remain keen to keep the Frenchman.

Chelsea chiefs are reportedly taking his injury record into consideration, with the midfielder having already missed five of Chelsea's seven matches so far this season.

But as it stands, Kante could walk away as a free agent next summer and even negotiate with clubs overseas in January despite reports of two Premier League clubs waiting to pounce on the opportunity.

Should Kante fail to agree terms with the Blues, he also has suitors in Spain, Germany, and France.

Kalidou Koulibaly who is also 31 was handed the four-year contract that Kante desires following his arrival from Napoli this summer.