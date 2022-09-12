PREMIER LEAGUE

Ngolo Kante poised for Chelsea exit after rejecting new deal

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The French midfield maestro could leave Stamford Bridge next summer according to reports.

Ngolo Kante could leave Chelsea next season
Ngolo Kante could leave Chelsea next season

The Blues have offered their colossal midfield destroyer a new three-year contract, but the Frenchman desires a lengthier spell.

Recommended articles

Kante has entered the final season of his current deal at Stamford Bridge which runs out in June 2023 and the 31-year-old Frenchman is keen on renewal but on his own terms.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea's former owners had proposed a three-year extension with the option of a fourth.

But talks over a new deal were put on hold as the club following the takeover by the Todd Boehly-led consortium before a new verbal offer was made last month.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante AFP

However, there have also been serious concerns surrounding his injury record, but the Londoners remain keen to keep the Frenchman.

Chelsea chiefs are reportedly taking his injury record into consideration, with the midfielder having already missed five of Chelsea's seven matches so far this season.

But as it stands, Kante could walk away as a free agent next summer and even negotiate with clubs overseas in January despite reports of two Premier League clubs waiting to pounce on the opportunity.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante scores against Tottenham
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante scores against Tottenham AFP

Should Kante fail to agree terms with the Blues, he also has suitors in Spain, Germany, and France.

Kalidou Koulibaly who is also 31 was handed the four-year contract that Kante desires following his arrival from Napoli this summer.

Kante has made 262 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Leicester in 2016 and has been integral to the club's success since his arrival having won a Premier League title, FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup, and Uefa Super Cup during his time in Stamford Bridge.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Thomas Tuchel pictured for the first time since his sack

    'I felt at home'- Thomas Tuchel isn't taking the sack well, he's devastated

  • Ngolo Kante could leave Chelsea next season

    Ngolo Kante poised for Chelsea exit after rejecting new deal

  • Social media reactions as Real Madrid crush Mallorca at home on Sunday afternoon in La LIga

    Reactions as Hazard ghosts but Rudiger shines in Real Madrid victory

Recommended articles

'I felt at home'- Thomas Tuchel isn't taking the sack well, he's devastated

'I felt at home'- Thomas Tuchel isn't taking the sack well, he's devastated

FIFA 23: Mbappe, Van Dijk and Pedri headline first batch of Ratings Reveal

FIFA 23: Mbappe, Van Dijk and Pedri headline first batch of Ratings Reveal

Ngolo Kante poised for Chelsea exit after rejecting new deal

Ngolo Kante poised for Chelsea exit after rejecting new deal

Leon Edwards gave me a 20-minute nap – Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards gave me a 20-minute nap – Kamaru Usman

Red Bull's Max Verstappen cruises to third consecutive Grand Prix win with victory in Monza

Red Bull's Max Verstappen cruises to third consecutive Grand Prix win with victory in Monza

Reactions as Hazard ghosts but Rudiger shines in Real Madrid victory

Reactions as Hazard ghosts but Rudiger shines in Real Madrid victory

Trending

Sven Simon
BUNDESLIGA

Sadio Mane extends goal drought to 4 matches as Bayern draw again

Social media reactions as Real Madrid crush Mallorca at home on Sunday afternoon in La LIga
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Hazard ghosts but Rudiger shines in Real Madrid victory

Real Madrid 4-1 Mallorca
LA LIGA

Rudiger scores first Real Madrid goal as Ancelotti's side overtakes Barcelona

Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring for Arsenal a 3-1 win over Bournemouth on November 27, 2016
LIGUE 1

Has ex-Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez found a new home in Ligue 1?

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is victorious in Monza
F1

Red Bull's Max Verstappen cruises to third consecutive Grand Prix win with victory in Monza

Thomas Tuchel pictured for the first time since his sack
PREMIER LEAGUE

'I felt at home'- Thomas Tuchel isn't taking the sack well, he's devastated

Angry Kamaru Usman ready for revenge against Leon Edwards in 3rd fight
UFC

Leon Edwards gave me a 20-minute nap – Kamaru Usman

FIFA 23 Global Ambassador Ratings Revealed

FIFA 23: Mbappe, Van Dijk and Pedri headline first batch of Ratings Reveal