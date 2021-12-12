RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Nielsen goal hands Fuerth historic home win over Union

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Greuther Fuerth battled to their first ever Bundesliga home win on Sunday against Union Berlin

Greuther Fuerth battled to their first ever Bundesliga home win on Sunday against Union Berlin Creator: Christof STACHE
Greuther Fuerth battled to their first ever Bundesliga home win on Sunday against Union Berlin Creator: Christof STACHE

Bundesliga bottom side Greuther Fuerth celebrated their first ever home top-flight win on Sunday as a second-half goal from Norwegian striker Havard Nielsen gave them victory over Union Berlin 1-0. 

Recommended articles

Fuerth, who were promoted to the Bundesliga for only the second time in their history earlier this year, were playing their 23rd top-flight home game. 

Yet Nielsen's poacher's finish and a spirited defensive performance saw them finally break their duck against a wasteful Union side. 

With games in Bavaria being played behind closed doors due to Covid-19, Fuerth were denied the chance to celebrate with their fans. 

They remain 12 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table, while high-flying Union missed the chance to leapfrog Freiburg into fifth.

Dickson Abiama had an early chance to give the hosts the lead but fired the ball straight at Union keeper Andreas Luthe from close range.

At the other end, Luthe's opposite number Sascha Burchert frustrated Union several times in the first half before Fuerth took the lead after the break.

Nielsen prodded in a deflected finish after a poorly-cleared corner.

The visitors threw everything forward in the last half-hour, but were wasteful in front of goal as they stumbled to only a fourth defeat of the season. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

More disappointment for Barca as Osasuna strike late to snatch draw

More disappointment for Barca as Osasuna strike late to snatch draw

English clubs look primed to dominate Champions League knockouts

English clubs look primed to dominate Champions League knockouts

Man Utd, Aston Villa hit by Covid outbreaks - reports

Man Utd, Aston Villa hit by Covid outbreaks - reports

Kimmich decides to get Covid vaccine after infection

Kimmich decides to get Covid vaccine after infection

Atalanta two points from Serie A summit with Verona win

Atalanta two points from Serie A summit with Verona win

Nice win battle of French Champions League hopefuls

Nice win battle of French Champions League hopefuls

Nielsen goal hands Fuerth historic home win over Union

Nielsen goal hands Fuerth historic home win over Union

Leicester thrash sorry Newcastle, West Ham held by Burnley

Leicester thrash sorry Newcastle, West Ham held by Burnley

De Gea reveals fears over Lindelof's breathing scare

De Gea reveals fears over Lindelof's breathing scare

Trending

Rangnick pleasantly surprised by winning start at Man Utd

Ralf Rangnick took charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday Creator: Paul ELLIS

He is not a robot - Joe Cole backs Mendy after horror show at West Ham

Edouard Mendy was at fault for Arthur Masuaku's winner in a 3-2 loss to West Ham (Credit: The Sun)

Dortmund's Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing comment

Dortmund midfielders Jude Bellingham (L) and Marco Reus (R) remonstrate with referee Felix Zwayer on Saturday Creator: Ina FASSBENDER

Xavi calls on struggling Barcelona to 'make history' at Bayern

Xavi at a training session before facing Bayern Munich Creator: Christof STACHE