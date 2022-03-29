Nigeria 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup on away goals

Otto Addo decided to maintain the same team that played against the Super Eagles in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Joojo Wollacot was maintained in post and was flanked by Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Denis Odoi and Gideon Mensah.

Thomas Partey and Baba Iddrisu were trusted to man the midfield, with the attacking trio of Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku and Mohammed Kudus providing support for lone striker Felix Afena-Gyan.

Nigeria coach Augustine Eaguavoen, however, made five changed to the team that played in the first leg, with Emmanuel Dennis and Ademola Kookman leading the new faces.

Boosted by the charges atmosphere inside the stadium, the Super Eagles made a bright start to the game and dominated proceedings.

But despite enjoying the larger share of possession, it was Ghana that struck first when Uzoho committed a blunder by allowing Partey’s long-range shot to slip through his hands.

Conceding first awakened Nigeria, who began making more dangerous incursions into Ghana goal area. Wollacott was called into action twice but he was up to task, saving a shot from Onyenka and palming Bassey’s effort away too in quick succession.

However, the Super Eagles didn’t have to wait long for their equaliser after being awarded a controversial penalty when Odoi brought down Lookman.

William Troost-Ekong stepped up and converted to draw Nigeria level on terms. Nigeria continued to dominate but couldn’t find another breakthrough as both teams went into the break level.

The Super Eagles were still the better side in the second half, with Osimhen spurning two glorious opportunities.