RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigeria lose Napoli's Osimhen for Africa Cup of Nations

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Victor Osimhen will miss the Afcon

Victor Osimhen will miss the Afcon Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE
Victor Osimhen will miss the Afcon Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Napoli's Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen seems certain to miss the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations as he needs three months to recover from surgery to a smashed cheekbone, the Serie A leaders said on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Osimhen suffered multiple face fractures following a clash of heads during Napoli's defeat at Inter Milan on Sunday.

The 22-year-old underwent surgery on Tuesday having titanium implants placed in his cheekbone and eye socket.

"The player is doing well and will remain under observation for the next few days," said Napoli in a statement.

The club said Osimhen was "expected to return to action in three months" which would put him out of contention for the Africa Cup of Nations which runs from January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon.

He will also miss a large swathe of the Serie A season. 

Napoli top the table in Italy after splashing out 70 million euros to lure the marksman away from French champions Lille. Osimhen has already scored nine times for the club this season.

For Nigeria he has 10 goals from 19 appearances and has been prominent in their World Cup qualifying campaign for Qatar 2022.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nigeria lose Napoli's Osimhen for Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria lose Napoli's Osimhen for Africa Cup of Nations

Faith Kipyegon in final shortlist for World Athletics award

Faith Kipyegon in final shortlist for World Athletics award

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

RB Leipzig's Marsch, Gulacsi test positive for Covid

RB Leipzig's Marsch, Gulacsi test positive for Covid

Begiristain the key to Guardiola's longevity at Man City

Begiristain the key to Guardiola's longevity at Man City

Corruption blights Kenya's quest for football glory

Corruption blights Kenya's quest for football glory

Spanish great Ramos finally poised for PSG debut

Spanish great Ramos finally poised for PSG debut

David Rudisha hints at possible comeback after successful surgery

David Rudisha hints at possible comeback after successful surgery

Dortmund without Haaland and Hummels in Lisbon showdown

Dortmund without Haaland and Hummels in Lisbon showdown

Trending

Ronaldo pays tribute to 'outstanding human' Solskjaer after sacking

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United Creator: Oli SCARFF

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging to his job after a 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool Creator: Oli SCARFF

Man City's Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape: prosecutors

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault Creator: Oli SCARFF

Man Utd to name interim manager after finally sacking Solskjaer

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday Creator: Ian KINGTON