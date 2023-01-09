ADVERTISEMENT
FIFAWWC 2023

Nigeria missing as FIFA names match officials, picks 4 Africans

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

33 referees, 55 assistants and 19 video match officials have been appointed by the world football governing without a Nigerian on the list.

Salima Mukansanga is one of Africa's best.
Salima Mukansanga is one of Africa's best.

FIFA's latest list of match officials for the 2023 Women's World Cup is devoid of Nigerians with Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and 11 other Africans, named by football's global governing body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

IFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura react during the draw ceremony for the 2023 FIFA Women s World Cup in Auckland on October 22, 2022.
IFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura react during the draw ceremony for the 2023 FIFA Women s World Cup in Auckland on October 22, 2022. AFP

The development marked the continuation of the trend of Nigerian match officials missing out on refereeing opportunities on the world stage.

As compared to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France which had only 2 referees from Africa, the expanded Women's showpiece in Australia and New Zealand will play host to four women referees.

One of these will be Mukansanga who made history last year as the first female African match official to play a part in the Men's World Cup.

Salima Mukansanga on duty at the Men's World Cup.
Salima Mukansanga on duty at the Men's World Cup. AFP

Vincentia Amedome (TOG)Bouchra Karboubi (MAR) Akhona Makalima (RSA) Salima Mukansanga (RWA).

Eight other CAF match officials have also been selected by FIFA to play a part in the Women's World Cup scheduled to play in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2023.

Salima Mukansanga (L), Stephanie Frappart (R1), Yoshimi Yamashita (R2)
Salima Mukansanga (L), Stephanie Frappart (R1), Yoshimi Yamashita (R2) curated content

Morroco's Adil Zourak will serve as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) of the eight assistant referees Morroco's Adil Zourak will serve as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Assistant Referees: Carine Atezambong (CMR) Diana Chikotesha (ZAM) Soukaina Hamdi (MAR) Fatiha Jermoumi (MAR) Fanta Kone (MLI) Mary Njoroge (KEN) Queency Victoire (MRI) VAR: Adil Zourak (MAR).

Having been earlier drawn into Group B of the 2023 Women's World Cup, Nigeria will launch its campaign on July 21 against Canada at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Super Falcons players celebrating a goal
Super Falcons players celebrating a goal AFP

Six days later, the Super Falcons will take on co-hosts Australia at the park in Brisbane, before wrapping up their group stage games with a final match at the same venue against the Republic of Ireland on July 31.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi is a reporter at Pulse with a vast experience in football, broadcast and digital media. He loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Salima Mukansanga is one of Africa's best.

    Nigeria missing as FIFA names match officials, picks 4 Africans

  • Mario Mandzukic (left) and Bacary Sagna

    6 great footballers who have faded from the public's eye

  • Ismael Bennacer is set to stay at AC Milan

    SERIE A: AC Milan agrees contract extension with Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer

Recommended articles

Nigeria missing as FIFA names match officials, picks 4 Africans

Nigeria missing as FIFA names match officials, picks 4 Africans

6 great footballers who have faded from the public's eye

6 great footballers who have faded from the public's eye

SERIE A: AC Milan agrees contract extension with Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer

SERIE A: AC Milan agrees contract extension with Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer

Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months

Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

CF Montreal again! - Was Wanyama snubbed by Europe's elite clubs?

CF Montreal again! - Was Wanyama snubbed by Europe's elite clubs?

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Cameroon international M'bami.

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Anthony Martial of Manchester United is substituted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on December 27, 2022.
TRANSFERS

Ten Hag admits Martial needs competition as United look for a striker

Ismael Bennacer is set to stay at AC Milan

SERIE A: AC Milan agrees contract extension with Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter looks on as his side slides to a 0-4 defeat, at the Etihad on January 8, 2023.
FA CUP

Trouble in paradise - Reactions as Potter's problems escalate at Chelsea

Bukayo Saka uses chest to score as Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt
GUNNERS

Why Arsenal fans in Kenya will hold prayers on January 15, 2023

Mario Mandzukic (left) and Bacary Sagna
LISTICLE

6 great footballers who have faded from the public's eye

Benzema and Zidane won several laurels for Real Madrid together

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has apologised for his role in the failed European Super League (ESL) project
UPDATE

Why Spurs could be an 'oil club' in the coming months