Nigeria vs Zambia: Match Preview, Team News, head-to-head, Prediction

Izuchukwu Akawor
After suffering painful defeats in the semi-final, Nigeria and Zambia will battle it out in the third place playoff at WAFCON.

Nigeria vs Zambia in the WAFCON 2022 third place match.
Nigeria's Super Falcons will look to end their 2022 WAFCON journey on a winning note when they take on Zambia in the third place match on Friday night.

The Falcons failed in their quest to lift the Women's title for the tenth time following a penalty shootout defeat to host Morocco in the semi-final.

Uchenna Kalu's goal was just not enough for the Super Falcons.
A gallant nine-woman Super Falcons fell 5-4 on penalties to the Atlas Lionesses after holding the home side to a 1-1 draw after extra time with nine players on the pitch.

However, the now dethroned defending champions will look to quickly move on and finish with a win for their fans when they come up against Zambia tomorrow.

Like the Super Falcons, Zambia's Copper Queens are also reeling in pain following the manner of their defeat to South Africa in the other semi-final.

Grace Chanda is also one of Zambia's key players
The Copper Queens saw their valiant effort come to nought when a late penalty given by the VAR broke their hearts and handed Banyana Banyana a narrow 1-0 win.

Therefore, for both nations, the game tomorrow is a chance to put the disappointment behind them and go for a win to aid the healing process, especially with World Cup tickets secured.

This game will be Nigeria's third at this stage of the competition, but the first since 1998, winning one and losing the other.

Such is the dominance of the Falcons on the continent and they will go into the game tomorrow as favourites despite the fact they will be without some of their star players.

The Super Falcons' quest for a tenth WAFCON title ended following their loss to Morocco
For Zambia, it has been a competition to remember as they have gone past the group stages for the first time in their history.

In addition to that, the Copper Queens whose profile is on the up, have already booked a place in next year's FIFA Women's Cup in New Zealand.

Zambia struck late to break Tunisian hearts in Casablanca
They will go into the game tomorrow looking to give another good account of themselves against Africa's number one Women's football team, the Super Falcons.

When Nigeria and Zambia step on the pitch in Casablanca tomorrow night, it will be for the third meeting between them.

Nigeria holds the advantage in Head-to-head, with two wins from the previous two meetings.

Zambia's Copper Queens have previously never made as far as the semifinals of a WAFCON
Zambia is yet to register a single goal against Nigeria, who has won the previous two encounters 6-0 and 4-0 respectively.

The Copper Queens will be highly motivated to get the first win over Nigeria, who will want to maintain their 100% record against the Zambians.

While Zambia will have a full squad to choose from, with no report of injuries at the time of writing this piece, the Super Falcons will miss the services of two important players.

The Super Falcons will be without Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimatu Ayinde due to suspension.
The duo of Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimatu Ayinde will miss the game tomorrow following the red cards against Morocco in the semi-final.

This will be an interesting game to watch, Zambia has had a remarkable competition so far and I expect them to give the Falcons a proper game.

For the Super Falcons, while Ajibade and Ayinde will be a big miss, I do expect to see them come out of this game unscathed.

Result: Nigeria 2-1 Zambia

