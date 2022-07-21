Nigeria vs Zambia: Match Preview, Team News, head-to-head, Prediction

The Falcons failed in their quest to lift the Women's title for the tenth time following a penalty shootout defeat to host Morocco in the semi-final.

A gallant nine-woman Super Falcons fell 5-4 on penalties to the Atlas Lionesses after holding the home side to a 1-1 draw after extra time with nine players on the pitch.

However, the now dethroned defending champions will look to quickly move on and finish with a win for their fans when they come up against Zambia tomorrow.

Like the Super Falcons, Zambia's Copper Queens are also reeling in pain following the manner of their defeat to South Africa in the other semi-final.

The Copper Queens saw their valiant effort come to nought when a late penalty given by the VAR broke their hearts and handed Banyana Banyana a narrow 1-0 win.

Therefore, for both nations, the game tomorrow is a chance to put the disappointment behind them and go for a win to aid the healing process, especially with World Cup tickets secured.

The game in brief

This game will be Nigeria's third at this stage of the competition, but the first since 1998, winning one and losing the other.

Such is the dominance of the Falcons on the continent and they will go into the game tomorrow as favourites despite the fact they will be without some of their star players.

For Zambia, it has been a competition to remember as they have gone past the group stages for the first time in their history.

In addition to that, the Copper Queens whose profile is on the up, have already booked a place in next year's FIFA Women's Cup in New Zealand.

They will go into the game tomorrow looking to give another good account of themselves against Africa's number one Women's football team, the Super Falcons.

Head-to-head

When Nigeria and Zambia step on the pitch in Casablanca tomorrow night, it will be for the third meeting between them.

Nigeria holds the advantage in Head-to-head, with two wins from the previous two meetings.

Zambia is yet to register a single goal against Nigeria, who has won the previous two encounters 6-0 and 4-0 respectively.

The Copper Queens will be highly motivated to get the first win over Nigeria, who will want to maintain their 100% record against the Zambians.

Teams News

While Zambia will have a full squad to choose from, with no report of injuries at the time of writing this piece, the Super Falcons will miss the services of two important players.

The duo of Rasheedat Ajibade and Halimatu Ayinde will miss the game tomorrow following the red cards against Morocco in the semi-final.

Prediction

This will be an interesting game to watch, Zambia has had a remarkable competition so far and I expect them to give the Falcons a proper game.

For the Super Falcons, while Ajibade and Ayinde will be a big miss, I do expect to see them come out of this game unscathed.