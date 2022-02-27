RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Nkunku strikes as Leipzig win on the road again

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Christopher Nkunku (L) celebrate his winning goal on Sunday

Christopher Nkunku (L) celebrate his winning goal on Sunday Creator: Ina FASSBENDER
Christopher Nkunku (L) celebrate his winning goal on Sunday Creator: Ina FASSBENDER

RB Leipzig earned a third straight away win in a week as Christopher Nkunku's late goal Sunday sealed a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Bochum to keep his club fourth in the Bundesliga.

Recommended articles

Having scored twice against Bochum in Leipzig's home win last October, Nkunku broke the deadlock eight minutes from time with his 14th Bundesliga goal this season.

Leipzig backed up last Sunday's 6-1 romp at Hertha Berlin and midweek victory at Real Sociedad which confirmed the German club's place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Bochum suffered their first defeat in five games, a run which included a shock 4-2 win over Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich a fortnight ago in their previous home match.

The hosts had a great chance at their Vonovia Ruhrstadion ground when captain Anthony Losilla clipped the woodwork with a header from a free-kick with 20 minutes left.

The winner came when Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco beefed up his midfield by swapping playmaker Emil Forsberg for replacement Stefan Laimer.

The switch paid off almost immediately as Leipzig attacked from their own box.

The ball was worked to Nkunku, who swept his shot into the bottom corner to delight the travelling fans.

Later, second-placed Borussia Dortmund can trim Bayern's nine-point lead at the top of the table when they face Augsburg away.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nkunku strikes as Leipzig win on the road again

Nkunku strikes as Leipzig win on the road again

Soucek strikes as West Ham boost Premier League top-four hopes

Soucek strikes as West Ham boost Premier League top-four hopes

Wembley turns yellow and blue for Ukraine at League Cup final

Wembley turns yellow and blue for Ukraine at League Cup final

Chelsea 'praying for peace' after Abramovich steps aside

Chelsea 'praying for peace' after Abramovich steps aside

Struggling Leeds sack manager Marcelo Bielsa

Struggling Leeds sack manager Marcelo Bielsa

Roman Abramovich: Former symbol of Russia's oligarchy faces uncertain future

Roman Abramovich: Former symbol of Russia's oligarchy faces uncertain future

World champions France call for Russia to be thrown out of 2022 World Cup: federation

World champions France call for Russia to be thrown out of 2022 World Cup: federation

Czechs refuse to play Russia in 2022 World Cup play-offs: FA

Czechs refuse to play Russia in 2022 World Cup play-offs: FA

Gov't reacts to FIFA suspension, defends move to disband FKF

Gov't reacts to FIFA suspension, defends move to disband FKF

Trending

Russia given cold shoulder by sports world due to invasion of Ukraine

Poland refuses to play their 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia in Moscow due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine their federation president said hours after star striker Robert Lewandowski expressed his unease over the match Creator: Valentine CHAPUIS

Abramovich uncertainty weighing on Chelsea: Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel Creator: Glyn KIRK

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea as Premier League shows Ukraine support

Christian Eriksen comes on as a substitute for Brentford Creator: Geoff Caddick

West Ham's Yarmolenko given time off over Ukraine crisis

West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko Creator: Ian KINGTON