Nkunku strikes as Leipzig win on the road again

Having scored twice against Bochum in Leipzig's home win last October, Nkunku broke the deadlock eight minutes from time with his 14th Bundesliga goal this season.

Leipzig backed up last Sunday's 6-1 romp at Hertha Berlin and midweek victory at Real Sociedad which confirmed the German club's place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Bochum suffered their first defeat in five games, a run which included a shock 4-2 win over Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich a fortnight ago in their previous home match.

The hosts had a great chance at their Vonovia Ruhrstadion ground when captain Anthony Losilla clipped the woodwork with a header from a free-kick with 20 minutes left.

The winner came when Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco beefed up his midfield by swapping playmaker Emil Forsberg for replacement Stefan Laimer.

The switch paid off almost immediately as Leipzig attacked from their own box.

The ball was worked to Nkunku, who swept his shot into the bottom corner to delight the travelling fans.