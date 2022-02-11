RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

No anxiety for Eriksen as he awaits emotional return

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen holds a Brentford scarf as he is unveiled at the Premier League club

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen holds a Brentford scarf as he is unveiled at the Premier League club Creator: Adrian DENNIS
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen holds a Brentford scarf as he is unveiled at the Premier League club Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Brentford's Christian Eriksen is feeling "100 percent secure" about his impending return to competitive football just eight months after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Recommended articles

The former Tottenham star has not played a match since his brush with death during Denmark's European Championship game against Finland last June.

After being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), Eriksen was unable to continue his career with Inter Milan due to health regulations in Italy.

The midfielder ultimately made a surprise Premier League return by signing for Brentford on January 31.

The 29-year-old has been training with the London club for several days and Bees boss Thomas Frank said he would feature in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Monday.

"I think he's fine, he's training well and he looks like the quality player we know he is," Frank said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.

"It's a joy watching him play football -- so natural for him -- so that's fantastic to see, but he will not be available for the team tomorrow. That would always be too early after just one week.

"We will have a friendly game on Monday where he will play minutes and that's the right way to do it."

Speaking at his first press conference as a Brentford player on Friday, Eriksen said he had no fears about playing again less than a year after the incident at Euro 2020.

"Of course it is getting closer and closer," he said. "I do feel in my head and body that the excitement is coming, the adrenaline is coming more and more towards game time.

"No, if there was any anxiety I wouldn't go back. If I wasn't fully committed and feel like I am trusting of the doctors, trusting of my heart, trusting my ICD in me, then I wouldn't go back. 

"No, I feel 100 percent secure to go back."

Eriksen knows Frank well after playing for him in Denmark's youth age-group teams.

Once it became clear he would not be able to stay in Italy, Eriksen felt a return to England with a manager he was familiar with would be the ideal way to get back into action.

"After the incident it became clearer and clearer the longer it went on that I couldn't play in Italy because of the ICD I have," he said.

"My mindset then of course changed that if it can't be Italy, the best option would be England, in the Premier League and being in a London club, also for the family, was the perfect mix."

Daley Blind also plays with a pacemaker and the Netherlands international has provided his former Ajax teammate with inspiration on the comeback trail.

"First of all I felt from the beginning of this I needed to prove you can play with an ICD and if something that bad has happened, you can be returning to a normal life afterwards," Eriksen said.

"That is more the motivation for me, to show I am capable of that."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

UEFA on verge of 40% leap in European club TV revenues

UEFA on verge of 40% leap in European club TV revenues

Jorginho sounds Chelsea warning over Palmeiras threat

Jorginho sounds Chelsea warning over Palmeiras threat

No anxiety for Eriksen as he awaits emotional return

No anxiety for Eriksen as he awaits emotional return

Chelsea boss Tuchel arrives for Club World Cup final

Chelsea boss Tuchel arrives for Club World Cup final

Man City need 'incredible' points total to win title: Guardiola

Man City need 'incredible' points total to win title: Guardiola

Man Utd need cutting edge as Rangnick urges Ronaldo to end drought

Man Utd need cutting edge as Rangnick urges Ronaldo to end drought

Gerrard praises impact of 'humble' Coutinho at Villa

Gerrard praises impact of 'humble' Coutinho at Villa

Real Madrid hopeful on Benzema recovery ahead of first leg against PSG

Real Madrid hopeful on Benzema recovery ahead of first leg against PSG

West Ham's Zouma available to face Leicester despite cat abuse video

West Ham's Zouma available to face Leicester despite cat abuse video

Trending

Martial misfires and Rakitic misses penalty as Sevilla held by Osasuna

Sevilla react to drawing 0-0 with Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday. Creator: ANDER GILLENEA

Barca go fourth after beating Atletico, Real Madrid sneak past Granada

Jordi Alba (2ndL) and Dani Alves were both on the scoresheet for Barcelona Creator: LLUIS GENE

Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Cup of Nations win

Senegal celebrate with the trophy after winning their first Africa Cup of Nations title Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Lampard brushes off criticism of Dele Alli over Everton unveiling

New signings Dele Alli (left) and Donny van de Beek are introduced to Everton fans Creator: Lindsey Parnaby