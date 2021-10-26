RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

No Haaland, no problem as cup holders Dortmund advance

Thorgan Hazard (R) celebrates scoring for Dortmund on Tuesday in the German Cup

Thorgan Hazard netted twice as holders Borussia Dortmund advanced in the German Cup Tuesday with a 2-0 home win over Ingolstadt without striker Erling Braut Haaland, who is sidelined by injury.

Germany winger Julian Brandt set up both goals for Hazard who came off the bench to score twice in the second-half at Signal Iduna Park.

Haaland is missing with a hip issue and with understudy Youssoufa Moukoko also sidelined, third-choice striker Steffen Tigges made only his fifth appearance this season.

Dortmund laboured against their second division opponents with England midfielder Jude Bellingham claiming the best first-half chance.

The hosts settled the second-round tie when Hazard scored a minute after coming on by firing home from close range.

The second goal arrived nine minutes from time when Hazard converted Brandt's cross to put Dortmund in Sunday's draw for the third round with the ties to be played January 18/19.

Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin both managed to avoid upsets as they came through their ties against fourth-tier minnows Babelsberg and Preussen Muenster respectively.

Hoffenheim handed out a 5-1 thrashing to second division Holstein Kiel.

Bayern Munich face Borussia Moenchengladbach away Wednesday in their second-round tie.

