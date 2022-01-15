RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

No 'hiding' place for Lukaku as De Bruyne strike stretches Man City's lead

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Romelu Lukaku (right)failed to shine against Manchester City

Romelu Lukaku (right)failed to shine against Manchester City Creator: Oli SCARFF
Romelu Lukaku (right)failed to shine against Manchester City Creator: Oli SCARFF

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel voiced his frustration at Romelu Lukaku after Kevin De Bruyne's brilliant strike beat the Blues 1-0 to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the table.

Recommended articles

A tale of two Belgian internationals saw Lukaku spurn a chance to silence his critics early in the second half before De Bruyne produced the one outstanding moment of quality in the game by curling home from outside the box.

A 12th consecutive league win for the champions strengthens City's grip on the title race as they streak towards a fourth league crown in five seasons.

Chelsea got the better of Pep Guardiola's men in last season's Champions League final, but securing their place in Europe's top club competition next season now looks like the height of their ambitions for the rest of the Premier League season.

The Blues remain second but have won just one of their last six league games.

"Our offensive players need to show up more. We need consistency. Chelsea is not a place to hide," said Tuchel.

Lukaku was supposed to be the final piece required to turn the European champions into challengers for City's title over the long haul.

But he has scored just twice in his last 11 league appearances either side of being dropped for voicing his unhappiness at how the season has gone since a club-record £98 million move from Inter Milan to Italian media.

And Tuchel rejected suggestions the striker is starved of service.

"Sometimes he needs to do the service," added the German. "He had many ball losses without any pressure. He had a big chance. 

"Of course we want to serve him but the performance up front, we have to do much better."

City dominated possession throughout but struggled to open up a makeshift Chelsea defence featuring second-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Malang Sarr on just his second Premier League appearance.

"We cannot forget who we played, they are European champions, and how incredible a side they are," said Guardiola. "They defended well, they waited for transition to punish us and we won from one transition."

City's one clear chance before the break came from a Chelsea mistake.

Mateo Kovacic's pass deflected off De Bruyne into the path of Jack Grealish, but the most expensive English player of all-time missed the chance to mark his biggest moment yet as a City player as his shot was turned behind by Arrizabalaga.

Lukaku has had a similar underwhelming impact to Grealish.

He had the chance to kickstart his season and the title race when he was picked out by Kovacic, but Ederson raced from his goal and made a fine save low to his right.

A top-of-the-table clash lacked the accompanying atmosphere for most of the match at a subdued Etihad.

However, the crowd were brought to their feet by a moment of genius as De Bruyne delivered what could be the knockout blow in the title race.

He held off the challenge of N'Golo Kante to spin onto Joao Cancelo's pass before picking out the bottom left-hand corner of Arrizabalaga's net.

"I got away from Kante at the right time. I was looking at the space and they were dropping off, I found the angle and it worked perfectly," said De Bruyne.

Chelsea were unable to offer any response as they chased City shadows.

Liverpool can cut the gap at the top to eight points should they win their two games in hand, but only a collapse will see City fail to retain the title now.

"Twelve victories in a row is incredible, so we must keep going," added Guardiola.

"My job is to take out of the heads of the players what people will say. We are more than pleased but there is a lot of a job to do."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

No 'hiding' place for Lukaku as De Bruyne strike stretches Man City's lead

No 'hiding' place for Lukaku as De Bruyne strike stretches Man City's lead

Premier League agree to postpone north London derby

Premier League agree to postpone north London derby

Ivory Coast coach dismisses criticism of star striker Haller

Ivory Coast coach dismisses criticism of star striker Haller

Marseille handed transfer ban in Pape Gueye dispute

Marseille handed transfer ban in Pape Gueye dispute

Orlando Pirates want to spend Sh110million on Joash Onyango

Orlando Pirates want to spend Sh110million on Joash Onyango

Genoa sack Shevchenko after only two months in charge

Genoa sack Shevchenko after only two months in charge

Haaland unhappy about pressure from Dortmund to reveal his plans

Haaland unhappy about pressure from Dortmund to reveal his plans

Real Madrid close in on Super Cup but criticism remains of Saudi 'image-washing'

Real Madrid close in on Super Cup but criticism remains of Saudi 'image-washing'

Covid rules put fans off attending AFCON matches

Covid rules put fans off attending AFCON matches

Trending

Mali-Tunisia AFCON game ends in confusion as referee blows whistle too soon

Ibrahima Kone (L) celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty for Mali against Tunisia in Limbe Creator: Issouf SANOGO

Ayew jibe after Ghana held as Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations last 16

Andre Ayew and Ghana were angry at the manner in which Gabon scored their equaliser Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

Ghana rage after controversial goal earns 'small team' Gabon AFCON draw

Gabon players celebrate after Jim Allevinah's late equaliser against Ghana Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test positive for Covid-19

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore at Saturday's press conference Creator: Daniel Beloumou Olomo