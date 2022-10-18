No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirms in new announcement, reveal return period

Since leaving the field with a hamstring injury against Tottenham Hotspur in the middle of August, the Frenchman has not played a single game and will now also miss the World Cup scheduled to kick off in November.

Kante has as well, not played under new manager Graham Potter, and is anticipated to be sidelined for the next four months.

Chelsea confirm Kante to return in 2023

"N’Golo Kante has undergone an operation on his hamstring injury," the London club said in an official statement on Tuesday.

"The midfielder visited a specialist with the club’s medical department to explore the options for his rehabilitation approach and it was mutually agreed for N’Golo to have surgery to repair the damage.

"Following a successful operation, N’Golo is now expected to be sidelined for four months."

AFP

Since enduring a serious knee injury in 2019, this setback is the longest France international has had. There have so far, been 12 times when he has missed game time due to injury.

No World Cup for Kante

Earlier this week, Chelsea boss Potter confirmed that Kante's fitness was a big concern. "Historically, there are things which have happened which are a concern, and we need to get the bottom of that," Potter said.

"It's a setback in the last stage of his rehab, so again that's worrying. But all we can do is get the right diagnosis, the right consultation and then try and help him get back to full fitness and enjoying his football."