QATAR 2022

No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirms in new announcement, reveal return period

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Since enduring a serious knee injury in 2019, this setback will be the longest the France international will experience.

N'golo Kante won the World Cup with France in 2018
N'golo Kante won the World Cup with France in 2018

After having undergone surgery on his hamstring after specialist guidance, Premier League club Chelsea have revealed the French midfielder N'golo Kante will be sidelined for the next four months.

Read Also

Since leaving the field with a hamstring injury against Tottenham Hotspur in the middle of August, the Frenchman has not played a single game and will now also miss the World Cup scheduled to kick off in November.

Kante has as well, not played under new manager Graham Potter, and is anticipated to be sidelined for the next four months.

"N’Golo Kante has undergone an operation on his hamstring injury," the London club said in an official statement on Tuesday.

"The midfielder visited a specialist with the club’s medical department to explore the options for his rehabilitation approach and it was mutually agreed for N’Golo to have surgery to repair the damage.

"Following a successful operation, N’Golo is now expected to be sidelined for four months."

Ngolo Kante
Ngolo Kante AFP

Since enduring a serious knee injury in 2019, this setback is the longest France international has had. There have so far, been 12 times when he has missed game time due to injury.

Earlier this week, Chelsea boss Potter confirmed that Kante's fitness was a big concern. "Historically, there are things which have happened which are a concern, and we need to get the bottom of that," Potter said.

"It's a setback in the last stage of his rehab, so again that's worrying. But all we can do is get the right diagnosis, the right consultation and then try and help him get back to full fitness and enjoying his football."

The 2018 World Cup winner will be missing on France's plane, as his international teammates head to Qatar in Novemeber. He joins Paul Pogba as notable members of the 2018 squad to most-likely miss out on the 2022 edition.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • N'golo Kante won the World Cup with France in 2018

    No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirms in new announcement, reveal return period

  • Irebami Olakanmi

    Man Utd fan shares how her abusive ex forced her to become a prayer warrior for Chelsea

  • Michael Carrick before the Sky Bet League 1 match at the Eco-Power Stadium on February 8, 2022.

    Former Manchester United star set to take over as new Middlesbrough coach

Recommended articles

No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirms in new announcement, reveal return period

No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirms in new announcement, reveal return period

Man Utd fan shares how her abusive ex forced her to become a prayer warrior for Chelsea

Man Utd fan shares how her abusive ex forced her to become a prayer warrior for Chelsea

'Why I didn't wear the hijab' - Iranian athletes explains after breaking the law

'Why I didn't wear the hijab' - Iranian athletes explains after breaking the law

Former Manchester United star set to take over as new Middlesbrough coach

Former Manchester United star set to take over as new Middlesbrough coach

BHA vs NFO: Wasteful Seagulls to prey on Tricky Reds - match preview, prediction

BHA vs NFO: Wasteful Seagulls to prey on Tricky Reds - match preview, prediction

3 reasons KPL players should be happy with the imminent return of the league

3 reasons KPL players should be happy with the imminent return of the league

Why Griezmann apologized to Atleti fans and other top trending football stories today

Why Griezmann apologized to Atleti fans and other top trending football stories today

A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]

A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]

4 French players who have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or before Benzema

4 French players who have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or before Benzema

Trending

From Left: Phil Foden, Vinicius Junior and Jamal Musiala
LISTICLE

8 wonderkids to watch in the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Arteta speaks on Arsenal's 1-0 win against Leeds United

“We are not used to that” - Arteta reveals how power cut affected Arsenal’s performance against Leeds

Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Karim Brnzema showcases the Ballon d'Or trophy moments after winning it on October 17, 2022.
KARIM BENZEMA

Real Madrid striker wins men's Ballon d'Or 2022

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola react after a City goal was disallowed after a VAR check on October 16, 2022.
EPL

Find out why coins were thrown at Pep Guardiola at Anfield

N'golo Kante won the World Cup with France in 2018
QATAR 2022

No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirms in new announcement, reveal return period

From left: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Ballon d'Or trophy, Thibaut Courtois and Zenedine Zidane.
BALLON D'OR

A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]

AFC Leopards Eugene Mukangula celebrates goal with teammates against Police on April 3, 2022 during FKF Premier league match played at Nyayo Stadium.
OPINION

3 reasons KPL players should be happy with the imminent return of the league