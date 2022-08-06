PREMIER LEAGUE

Nunez and Salah on target but Liverpool drop points against Fulham

Joba Ogunwale
Mohamed Salah extended his impressive scoring streak, but The Reds surprisingly dropped points in their first Premier League game of the season.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah were both on target, but it was not enough to give Liverpool the three points in their Premier League opener against Fulham.

Having watched Arsenal beat Crystal Palace in the opener last night, Liverpool went into the game hoping to get off the mark too.

However, it was Fulham that started brightly at Craven Cottage, putting Liverpool on the back foot. The Cottagers looked good on the ball and were not afraid of their superior opponents.

Fulham got the reward for their positive start in the 32nd minute, courtesy of their leading man Aleksandar Mitrovic.

ALSO READ: Reactions as Liverpool drop points against Fulham

20 players to watch out for in the Premier League

How will the new Premier League promoted sides perform this year?

Mitrovic, who broke the Championship record last season with 43 goals, put Marco Silva's men ahead with a brilliant header from Kenny Tete's cross. Liverpool tried to react, and they almost got an immediate equaliser through Luis Diaz, but the Colombian's shot came off the bar.

The Reds went into the break behind but resumed the second half with more intent. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted by bringing on their record-signing Darwin Nunez for Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliot for the injured Thiago.

The changes worked perfectly as Nunez drew Liverpool level for his first goal of the season. The former Benfica man finished off a cross from Salah in the 64th minute to restore parity for the Reds.

But just as it looked like Liverpool would go on to win the game, Fulham were awarded a penalty after Virgil Van Dijk tripped Mitrovic in the box. The Serbian stepped up to convert the resulting penalty to put Fulham ahead in the 72nd minute.

However, Silva's men were denied what would have been a superb win on their return to the topflight after Salah restored parity for Liverpool ten minutes from time.

The Egyptian international scored for the sixth consecutive opening weekend, tapping home from close range following a defensive mix-up from Fulham.

Salah's goal salvaged a point for Liverpool, but Fulham would be disappointed not to have gotten the three points.

