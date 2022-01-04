RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ocampos strike sees Sevilla sink Cadiz

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Lucas Ocampos celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game as Sevilla beat Cadiz 1-0 on Monday

Lucas Ocampos celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game as Sevilla beat Cadiz 1-0 on Monday Creator: CRISTINA QUICLER
Lucas Ocampos celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game as Sevilla beat Cadiz 1-0 on Monday Creator: CRISTINA QUICLER

A second half goal from Lucas Ocampos was enough for Sevilla to claim a 1-0 win at Cadiz on Monday and move five points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Recommended articles

Oihan Sancet bagged a hat-trick in Athletic Bilbao's 3-1 win over Osasuna while Villarreal hammered bottom side Levante 5-0. 

Sevilla struggled to break down a Cadiz side that is second from bottom and facing a difficult battle against relegation. 

The breakthrough came in the 58th minute with Ivan Rakitic providing the assist and the Argentinian Ocampos supplying the finish. 

Sevilla remain second, five points behind Real Madrid but with a game in hand. 

Villarreal leapfrogged Valencia into eighth with a five-goal thrashing of Levante. 

Boulaye Dia opened the scoring after just three minutes and further goals from Pau Torres and Gerard Moreno saw them leading 3-0 at the break. 

Manuel Trigueros added a fourth in the 74th minute before Moreno rounded off the rout five minutes later with his second of the night. 

Levante have now mustered just eight points from 19 matches and are eight points away from safety.

Bilbao also moved up a place to tenth after Sancet's hat-trick saw them past Osasuna.

Kike put the home side ahead after 10 minutes but 21-year-old Sancet stepped up to steal the show, scoring twice in the first half and completing his hat-trick in the 68th minute. 

bsp 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ocampos strike sees Sevilla sink Cadiz

Ocampos strike sees Sevilla sink Cadiz

Mbappe hat-trick fires PSG into French Cup last 16

Mbappe hat-trick fires PSG into French Cup last 16

Shaw questions Man Utd's commitment after Wolves defeat

Shaw questions Man Utd's commitment after Wolves defeat

Goalkeeper shaken by 'powerful bang' in French Cup crowd trouble

Goalkeeper shaken by 'powerful bang' in French Cup crowd trouble

Wolves end Rangnick's honeymoon at Man Utd

Wolves end Rangnick's honeymoon at Man Utd

Cherundolo takes over as LAFC head coach

Cherundolo takes over as LAFC head coach

Thiago Silva extends Chelsea contract to 2023

Thiago Silva extends Chelsea contract to 2023

Belgian Clement appointed Monaco coach

Belgian Clement appointed Monaco coach

Derby overcome Rooney absence to fight back in Reading draw

Derby overcome Rooney absence to fight back in Reading draw

Trending

Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players

Body ink is traditionally frowned upon in China but it is increasingly popular among young adults Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO

Watford reject Senegal claims of 'blocking' Sarr from playing AFCON

Ismaila Sarr (CL) has been out injured since November Creator: Ian KINGTON

Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa Creator: Oli SCARFF

Diouf tells Senegal: 'Believe and you will conquer Africa'

Senegal star Sadio Mane (C) is surrounded by Leicester City opponents while playing for Liverpool in a Premier League match last week. Creator: Lindsey Parnaby