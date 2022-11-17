Qatar 2022: Odds on Group E (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Countries will be hoping to qualify for the round of 16 after their round of games in the group stage. The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar which begins on 20th of November 2022.

Odds on Group E
Odds on Group E

We take a look at possible winners, the team to qualify and the highest scoring team in Group B as the countries prepare for the competition.

Recommended articles

Spain @ 1.90 odd

The Spanish team is one of the best teams in the world and have been placed in Group E. They have been paired with Germany, Japan and Costa Rica and are also favorites to come out on top in this group. However they have to challenge the German Machines who are also a good side for the top spot.

We have the likes of Germany @ 2.15 odd to win the group, Japan @ 13.00 odd, Costa Rica @ 41.00 odd.

We have tipped Spain to be the group winner in Group E but they should still look out for Germany who are also a strong challenger.

Alvaro Morata for Spain
Alvaro Morata for Spain Pulse Nigeria

Spain @ 1.11 odd

One team sure to qualify from this group is Spain. The La Furia Roja quality is enough to see them through in this group stage even though they face a huge test from Germany but both teams are on course to qualify in this group.

We can also find options like Germany to qualify @ 1.12 odd, Japan @ 5.00 odd and Costa Rica @ 9.00 odd.

We have tipped Germany to qualify alongside Spain in this group.

Spain @ 1.80 odd

The Spanish National Team have a lot of goals in them based on the fact that they were one of the highest scoring teams during their world cup qualifiers. They possess quality players like Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Alvaro Morata who are leading their frontline.

There are some available odds for other countries in this group such as Germany @ 2.20 odd as the highest scoring team, Japan @ 10.00 odd and Costa Rica @ 20.00 odd, but our prediction is on France to score the highest in this group.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Odds on Group H

    Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

  • Odds on Group F

    Qatar 2022: Odds on Group F (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

  • Bukayo Saka helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

    Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team) [Copy]

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team) [Copy]

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group F (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group F (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group A - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group A - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group E (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group E (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group D (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group D (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Senegal – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Qatar 2022: Senegal – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Trending

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to 6-0 win against UAE ahead of World Cup opener
Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to 5-0 win against UAE ahead of World Cup opener

FIFA World Cup: How Qatar built its national football team

Poland National Team
Qatar 2022

Poland World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks up on baby son's death, calls it the most difficult time of his life

John Carew and Gabby Agbonlahor had a great partnership at Aston Villa

Ex-Premier League star jailed for 14 months, fined 36 million naira

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has the chance to finally win the World Cup
Qatar 2022

Argentina World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession

Stephen Appiah

It’s going to be difficult but Black Stars can qualify from group – Stephen Appiah