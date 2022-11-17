We take a look at possible winners, the team to qualify and the highest scoring team in Group B as the countries prepare for the competition.
Qatar 2022: Odds on Group E (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)
Countries will be hoping to qualify for the round of 16 after their round of games in the group stage. The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar which begins on 20th of November 2022.
Odds on Group E winners
Spain @ 1.90 odd
The Spanish team is one of the best teams in the world and have been placed in Group E. They have been paired with Germany, Japan and Costa Rica and are also favorites to come out on top in this group. However they have to challenge the German Machines who are also a good side for the top spot.
We have the likes of Germany @ 2.15 odd to win the group, Japan @ 13.00 odd, Costa Rica @ 41.00 odd.
We have tipped Spain to be the group winner in Group E but they should still look out for Germany who are also a strong challenger.
Odds on team to qualify in Group E
Spain @ 1.11 odd
One team sure to qualify from this group is Spain. The La Furia Roja quality is enough to see them through in this group stage even though they face a huge test from Germany but both teams are on course to qualify in this group.
We can also find options like Germany to qualify @ 1.12 odd, Japan @ 5.00 odd and Costa Rica @ 9.00 odd.
We have tipped Germany to qualify alongside Spain in this group.
Odds on highest scoring team in Group E
Spain @ 1.80 odd
The Spanish National Team have a lot of goals in them based on the fact that they were one of the highest scoring teams during their world cup qualifiers. They possess quality players like Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Alvaro Morata who are leading their frontline.
There are some available odds for other countries in this group such as Germany @ 2.20 odd as the highest scoring team, Japan @ 10.00 odd and Costa Rica @ 20.00 odd, but our prediction is on France to score the highest in this group.
