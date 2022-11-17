Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Portugal @ 1.70 odd

Portugal are a very good side with quality players and they have been Grouped with Uruguay, Republic of Korea and Ghana in Group H. This group should be easy for Portugal to qualify from but a country like Uruguay in the mix can be a challenge for them winning the group top spot. Uruguay are also a good side and should challenge Portugal for the top position.

There are other odds for other countries winning the group, such as Uruguay @ 2.85 odd to win the group, Korea @ 11.00 odd, and Ghana @ 14.00 odd.

We have tipped Portugal to come out on top in this group but they should still be on the lookout for Uruguay who also have a good side.

Pulse Nigeria

Odds on team to qualify in Group H

Portugal @ 1.15 odd

Portugal are sure to qualify from this group based on the quality of players in their squad. The Portuguese side has one of the greatest players in world football in Cristiano Ronaldo and he will be on point for them in this tournament. However, they still need to be at their best because a country like Uruguay and Korea will pose a threat in this group.

We can also find other options like Uruguay to qualify @ 1.41 odd, Korea @ 3.75 odd and Ghana @ 4.00 odd to pick from.

We have tipped Portugal to qualify alongside Uruguay in this group because of the quality and experience they possess.

Odds on highest scoring team in Group H

Portugal @ 1.15 odd

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the overall top scorer for Portugal and will be relying on his goal scoring prowess in this tournament. Portugal have enough firepower to be the highest scoring team in this group with the players like Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo leading their frontline.

There are some available odds on other countries in this group such as Uruguay @ 2.80 odd as the highest scoring team, Korea @ 10.00 odd and Ghana @ 10.00 odd.