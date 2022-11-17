Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The stage is set and the battle for who will be crowned the world champion is about to begin. The 2022 FIFA World Cup starts on Sunday in Qatar with the group stage matches and countries will battle it out for the round of 16 qualification.

Odds on Group H
Odds on Group H

Recommended articles

Portugal @ 1.70 odd

Portugal are a very good side with quality players and they have been Grouped with Uruguay, Republic of Korea and Ghana in Group H. This group should be easy for Portugal to qualify from but a country like Uruguay in the mix can be a challenge for them winning the group top spot. Uruguay are also a good side and should challenge Portugal for the top position.

There are other odds for other countries winning the group, such as Uruguay @ 2.85 odd to win the group, Korea @ 11.00 odd, and Ghana @ 14.00 odd.

We have tipped Portugal to come out on top in this group but they should still be on the lookout for Uruguay who also have a good side.

Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal Pulse Nigeria

Portugal @ 1.15 odd

Portugal are sure to qualify from this group based on the quality of players in their squad. The Portuguese side has one of the greatest players in world football in Cristiano Ronaldo and he will be on point for them in this tournament. However, they still need to be at their best because a country like Uruguay and Korea will pose a threat in this group.

We can also find other options like Uruguay to qualify @ 1.41 odd, Korea @ 3.75 odd and Ghana @ 4.00 odd to pick from.

We have tipped Portugal to qualify alongside Uruguay in this group because of the quality and experience they possess.

Portugal @ 1.15 odd

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the overall top scorer for Portugal and will be relying on his goal scoring prowess in this tournament. Portugal have enough firepower to be the highest scoring team in this group with the players like Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo leading their frontline.

There are some available odds on other countries in this group such as Uruguay @ 2.80 odd as the highest scoring team, Korea @ 10.00 odd and Ghana @ 10.00 odd.

Our prediction is Portugal to score the highest in this group.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Odds on Group H

    Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

  • Odds on Group F

    Qatar 2022: Odds on Group F (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

  • Bukayo Saka helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

    Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team) [Copy]

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team) [Copy]

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group F (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group F (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group A - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group A - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group E (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group E (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group D (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group D (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Senegal – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Qatar 2022: Senegal – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Trending

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to 6-0 win against UAE ahead of World Cup opener
Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to 5-0 win against UAE ahead of World Cup opener

FIFA World Cup: How Qatar built its national football team

Poland National Team
Qatar 2022

Poland World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks up on baby son's death, calls it the most difficult time of his life

John Carew and Gabby Agbonlahor had a great partnership at Aston Villa

Ex-Premier League star jailed for 14 months, fined 36 million naira

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has the chance to finally win the World Cup
Qatar 2022

Argentina World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession

Stephen Appiah

It’s going to be difficult but Black Stars can qualify from group – Stephen Appiah