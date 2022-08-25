Oliver Kahn laughs at Barcelona, Group of Death Champions League draws

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Oliver Kahn could not hold back his emotions when Bayern Munich and Barcelona were drawn together again

Oliver Khan
Oliver Khan

Legendary Barcelona goalkeeper Oliver Kahn has reacted to Bayern Munich group pairings for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stages.

The German club were drawn into Group C with Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Viktoria Plzen in a group that has now been dubbed the 'Group of Death'.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have a history of playing each other in the Champions League, with both clubs also drawn in the same group during the 2021/22 Champions League season.

With both former European champions set to meet again, Kahn - who is now Bayern Munich's CEO - quipped that it was 'obvious' that the German club and Barcelona would be drawn into the same group again.

In a series of reactions to the draw as reported by Barca Universal on Twitter, current Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann also commented on the draw.

Oliver Kahn said jokingly: "It was so obvious... so obvious. Of course we'd get Barcelona in our group!"

Neuer, who has played against Barcelona numerous times in recent years, noted that the fixture will draw 'two great clubs' playing in 'two great stadiums' together again.

The Bayern captain also highlighted the reunion with Robert Lewandowski who just completed a permanent transfer from Bayern Munich to Barcelona this summer.

"Barcelona and Inter will be tough. Two great clubs, two great stadiums. It's also nice that we'll play against Lewandowski," Neuer said.

For Bayern Munich coach Nagelsmann, the most striking feature of the tie would be facing former striker Lewandowski again as the German giants strive to replicate their past victories when they had the Polish striker in their team.

Nagelsmann said: "Barcelona? The first thing that comes to mind is the story with Lewandowski. I hope we can achieve similar results as we did against Barça in recent years."

The first Matchday of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season is set to kick off on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 6 and 7.

More from category

  • Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe

    PSG reveals 'ready plan' to win Champions League after Juventus draw

  • Oliver Khan

    Oliver Kahn laughs at Barcelona, Group of Death Champions League draws

  • Nicolas Pepe during his presentation.

    French club OGC Nice presents £72m Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe to fans

Recommended articles

PSG reveals 'ready plan' to win Champions League after Juventus draw

PSG reveals 'ready plan' to win Champions League after Juventus draw

Oliver Kahn laughs at Barcelona, Group of Death Champions League draws

Oliver Kahn laughs at Barcelona, Group of Death Champions League draws

French club OGC Nice presents £72m Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe to fans

French club OGC Nice presents £72m Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe to fans

'Barcelona does not have balance' - Inter Milan  targets Barcelona weakness in Group of Death with Bayern Munich

'Barcelona does not have balance' - Inter Milan  targets Barcelona weakness in Group of Death with Bayern Munich

35 Champions League group stage records you should know about before September 6

35 Champions League group stage records you should know about before September 6

Why the 22/23 Champions League season should be tagged the homecoming

Why the 22/23 Champions League season should be tagged the "homecoming"

Trending

Alexander Isak
TRANSFERS

'Oil money' Newcastle agree deal that would be Premier League's third most expensive

James Milner took Virgil Van Dijk to task for his defending during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United
SOLACE

Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

Mohamed Bayo has been relegated to Lille's reserve team
LIGUE 1

Lille banish Guinean striker to reserve team, fine him N32 million after clubbing on night before PSG 7-1 battering

Anthony Joshua has been sent words of encouragement by Lewis Hamilton

'I'm proud of you' - Lewis Hamilton tells Anthony Joshua after consecutive defeats

BetAfriQ launches 90 days of fortune campaign ahead of World Cup
BETTING

BetAfriQ launches "90 days of fortune" campaign ahead of World Cup

Timothy Noor Ouma signs for Swedish club Idrottsföreningen Elfsborg
FOOTBALL

Kenyan teen signs up for Swedish top flight team

Nicolas Pepe during his presentation.
TRANSFERS

French club OGC Nice presents £72m Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe to fans

Karim Benzema

Benzema named player of the year following stellar season with Real Madrid