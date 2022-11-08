'No Lewy No Problem' Reactions as Barca win Osasuna to go top of the league ahead of World Cup

The Blaugrana were hoping to build on their victory over Almeria last weekend when they faced Jagoba Arrasate's side.

However, it was the hosts who opened a shock lead against the Blaugrana just six minutes into the encounter as David Garcia found the back of the net to put Osasuna 1-0 up against Barcelona.

The visitors sought to restore parity but instead suffered a setback as they were reduced to 10 men after referee Jesus Gil Manzano issued Robert Lewandowski a second yellow card in the 31st minute.

The visitors thought they had found the leveler in stoppage time of first half after Ferran Torres found the back of the net.

However, his effort was ruled out for offside as Xavi's men went into the break trailing by a lone goal and his team a man down.

The second half resumed and it was Barcelona who finally responded with the leveller just three minutes into the restart after Pedri found the back of the net.

Osasuna equally continued to create chances for themselves and in the 69th minute, Chimy Ávila almost restored the hosts' lead with a blast from outside the box that goalkeeper Ter Stegen barely sent over the crossbar.

Chances kept on coming for Barcelona and the visitors soon found themselves ahead in the 85th minute after Frenkie de Jong’s long-range pass found Raphinha, who guided the ball over Aitor Fernández with a looping header to complete the comeback.

In the end, Barca held on for a crucial 2-1 win against Osasuna as Xavi's men are now 5 points clear at the top of the La Liga summit.

Social Media Reactions