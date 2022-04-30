'Over to you Man City'- Reactions as Naby Keita keeps Liverpool’s title hopes alive

Twitter

However, for all of Liverpool’s dominance in the opening 45, the Reds couldn’t extend their lead as they headed into the break with their slender 1-0 lead.

The second-half was more of the same as Liverpool continued to press Newcastle, with the Magpies goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, having to keep Jurgen Klopp’s men at bay on a couple of occasions.

Twitter

Sadio Mane and January signing Luis Diaz had a couple of decent chances to extend the Reds’ lead but failed to hit the target on this occasions.

Jurgen Klopp’s men would eventually hold on and settle for a narrow 1-0 win over Eddie Howe's men as their quest for an unprecented title continues to be alive.

Twitter

The win for Liverpool now puts them two points above title rivals Manchester City who play Leeds in the premier league later on Saturday.

Following Liverpool’s win over Newcastle, fans took to social media to share their reactions to one of the most interesting title races ever, this season.