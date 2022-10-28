Arsenal defender in stable condition after mall stabbing

Pablo Mari has undergone a successful surgery today October 28, 2022, after the mall injury that rendered him with injuries on his back.

The Arsenal defender who is on loan at Monza in Italy is said to be recovering well although one of the other 6 victims has been reported dead by the authorities.

Niguarda hospital in Milan has said that Mari was operated on and the two injured muscles on his back have been treated.

Mari himself has opened up and said that he is lucky to be alive as he actually saw a person die in front of him

"I was lucky because I saw a person die in front of me." Said Mari.

"I know Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He is in hospital. He seems to be ok. I will get a briefing now about what happened." Added Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal confirmed the Mari news through their website as they wished him a quick recovery following the sad news.

"We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari.

"We have been in contact with Pablo's agent who has told us he's in hospital and is not seriously hurt. Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident." Wrote Arsenal.

