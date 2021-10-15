RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Palace boss Vieira ready for 'emotional' Arsenal return

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is looking forward to an emotional return to Arsenal as he prepares to face his old club for the first time in his managerial career.

Recommended articles

Vieira heads to the Emirates Stadium on Monday for an occasion that will stir countless memories for the former Arsenal and France star.

The 45-year-old won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups with Arsenal, captaining them through their unbeaten "Invincible" top-flight season in 2003/04.

He played around 400 games for the Gunners after joining from AC Milan in 1996 -- proving one of Arsene Wenger's most astute signings.

"I am really looking forward to it," Vieira said. "I had the chance to play for this football club for nine years. I arrived at this football club when I was a kid and I left as a man.

"That is the club where I played my best football, I would say. So obviously going back there will be emotional, but I will put that on the side because it will be important for us to perform well and to get points."

Vieira eventually left for Juventus in 2005, but his contribution to Arsenal's glory days guarantees him a rousing reception from Gunners fans on Monday.

Asked whether it will be difficult to keep his emotions in check, Vieira said: "I will answer that question after the game.

"Nine years is quite a long period of time. In that period we were successful and I was really pleased to be part of a generation of players who make history for this football club.

"Going back there will be emotional, yes, but the focus and the concentration will be how can we perform well to have more chance of getting what we want."

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since Vieira left north London and have been mired in mediocrity for several years.

"That's a question to really ask people who have been inside this football club," Vieira said of Arsenal's malaise.

"I don't want to get into details because it's difficult to talk about when you don't have all the information."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Trending

Madrid court orders imprisonment of France footballer Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez (L) won the Nations League title with France on Sunday alongside his brother Theo (R) Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

World Cup berth completes 'almost perfect' year for Denmark

Kasper Hjulmand celebrates Denmark's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Creator: Liselotte Sabroe

Mount just getting started after Ballon d'Or nomination

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has been nominated in a 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or Creator: CARL RECINE

Germany, Netherlands edge closer to World Cup finals

Late show star: Thomas Mueller acknowledges the fans Creator: John MACDOUGALL