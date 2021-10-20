RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Panda pride for France's Kylian Mbappe

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

The panda cub twins from Beauval zoo

The panda cub twins from Beauval zoo Creator: GUILLAUME SOUVANT
The panda cub twins from Beauval zoo Creator: GUILLAUME SOUVANT

French footballer Kylian Mbappe will act as godfather to the twin pandas recently born at Beauval zoo, the animal park authorities said on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Chinese Olympic diving gold medallist Zhang Jiaqi will be the godmother alongside the Paris Saint-Germain star  at a naming ceremony on November 18.

"It's an honour for the zoo to have top athletes leaning over the pandas' cradle," zoo director Delphine Delord told AFP.

"And their involvement shines a light on the protection of threatened species protection and on the environment. 

"The baby pandas are in good health, they weigh four kilos each, have opened their eyes and started to move" Delord said of the 10-weeks-old cubs.

Only 2000 pandas remain alive in the wild although the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) removed them from the red list of endangered species in 2016.

The cubs are the offspring of Yuan Zi and Huan Huan who were loaned to France by China a decade ago.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Trending

Perfect Napoli reclaim top spot after Osimhen's 'most important' goal

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen completed a busy week for club and country as he scored Napoli's winner Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Madrid court orders imprisonment of France footballer Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez (L) won the Nations League title with France on Sunday alongside his brother Theo (R) Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

England ordered to play game behind closed doors after Euro 2020 final chaos

England fans outside Wembley ahead of the Euro 2020 final Creator: Niklas HALLE'N

Man Utd lose at Leicester, five-goal Liverpool thrash Watford

Three and easy: Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 Liverpool win at Watford Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS