RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Paris Saint-Germain loan Rafinha to Real Sociedad

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Rafinha (C) has joined Real Sociedad on loan

Rafinha (C) has joined Real Sociedad on loan Creator: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT
Rafinha (C) has joined Real Sociedad on loan Creator: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

Brazilian international midfielder Rafinha has joined Spanish club Real Sociedad on loan until the end of the season, Paris Saint-Germain said on Monday.

Recommended articles

Real Sociedad confirmed the news on their website with a photo of the player with a club shirt bearing the name Rafael and with the number 17 on it.

"I'm excited and happy," said the Sao Paulo born player, brother of Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara.

The 28-year-old former Barcelona and Inter Milan player has been a regular with 39 appearances at PSG since joining in October 2020.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Paris Saint-Germain loan Rafinha to Real Sociedad

Paris Saint-Germain loan Rafinha to Real Sociedad

World Cup star Mbappe against switch to biannual format

World Cup star Mbappe against switch to biannual format

Halilhodzic leaves Ziyech out of Morocco AFCON squad

Halilhodzic leaves Ziyech out of Morocco AFCON squad

Premier League hit by record 103 positive Covid tests

Premier League hit by record 103 positive Covid tests

Paris FC and Lyon thrown out of French Cup for fan violence  

Paris FC and Lyon thrown out of French Cup for fan violence  

Klopp slams festive fixture pile-up

Klopp slams festive fixture pile-up

From the ski slopes to the tennis court Covid's shadow lurks

From the ski slopes to the tennis court Covid's shadow lurks

Kenya's most memorable sporting moments of 2021 [Pulse Picks 2021]

Kenya's most memorable sporting moments of 2021 [Pulse Picks 2021]

4 surprising sports results of 2021 [Pulse Picks 2021]

4 surprising sports results of 2021 [Pulse Picks 2021]

Trending

How some of your favourite footballers are celebrating Christmas [Photos]

Football stars

Spurs boss Conte has no qualms over Kane's attitude

Tottenham striker Harry Kane Creator: Daniel LEAL

Covid-hit Celtic see off St Johnstone, Rangers remain six clear

Liel Abada scored twice in Celtic's 3-1 win at St. Johnstone Creator: ATTILA KISBENEDEK

Lukaku revives Chelsea's bid to 'hunt' down Man City

Back with a bang: Romelu Lukaku (right)scored Chelsea's winner at Aston Villa Creator: Oli SCARFF