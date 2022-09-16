'I wish I played for Senegal instead of France' - Patrice Evra

Evra's comments have come after he visited Ghana and met up with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

In an interview transcribed by RMC he said, “If I could go back in time, I would have chosen to represent my home country Senegal, instead of France… when you play and you win, you are celebrated as French, but when the team loses, you are singled out as Senegalese. We need to let this young generation know that they can still succeed playing for their original countries.” via GFFN

It's no secret that many big stars and players in the French national team have African origins, due to post-World War Two labour policies which saw an influx of workers from French colonies to ease a labour crisis.

Players like Kylian Mbappe, Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba and even Chelsea's Ngolo Kante - just to mention but a few, all have core African roots.

87% of the French 2018 World Cup winning squad was made up of players who had roots based in African countries.

While Evra was not involved in that successful campaign, he was a player who fit this category, and he has now advocated for players to stay true to their roots on the international stage in the modern day.

Evra was widely regarded as one of the world's best left-backs during his playing career and won a host of accolades at club level with the likes of Manchester United and Juventus.