'Spurs will lose'- Paul Merson on the United V Spurs clash in the EPL today

Fabian Simiyu
Tottenham Hotspur will play against Manchester United at Old Trafford today in the English Premier League as United eyes for a win after a barren draw on October 16, 2022, with Newcastle United.

Paul Merson in the crowd England Fan Zone on June 13, 2021.
Speaking today to Sky Sports, Paul Merson has admitted that he was sure Newcastle was going to trouble Manchester United over the weekend on October 16, 2022, when they met.

Manchester United will be playing against Tottenham Hotspur today October 19, 2022, and will travel on October 22, 2022, to London to face Chelsea in their next EPL match.

Antony of Manchester United in action on October 16, 2022.
It is of course a tough week for United but The Red Devils will want to show the world what they are capable of despite sitting at number 5 on the EPL table while Tottenham is 3rd.

According to Merson, United are consistent at the moment which is a plus to them as compared to Tottenham who are yet to find consistency.

United are looking for a way to get into the top four and they can't afford to lose their next two games while Tottenham, on the other hand, are looking forward to climbing to the second position.

Harry Kane during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2022.
Harry Kane during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2022. AFP

Merson further added that Spurs are always defensive whenever they play and that's why they always sit back when playing against an attacking team.

United are currently 7 points behind Totten with a game in hand. Do you think Merson's statement will come to pass or will Spurs triumph over United today?

