'Spurs will lose'- Paul Merson on the United V Spurs clash in the EPL today

Manchester United will be playing against Tottenham Hotspur today October 19, 2022, and will travel on October 22, 2022, to London to face Chelsea in their next EPL match.

It is of course a tough week for United but The Red Devils will want to show the world what they are capable of despite sitting at number 5 on the EPL table while Tottenham is 3rd.

According to Merson, United are consistent at the moment which is a plus to them as compared to Tottenham who are yet to find consistency.

United are looking for a way to get into the top four and they can't afford to lose their next two games while Tottenham, on the other hand, are looking forward to climbing to the second position.

Merson further added that Spurs are always defensive whenever they play and that's why they always sit back when playing against an attacking team.